The Last of Us Part 1 gets March 2023 release date on PC

It's been a long old wait for some substantial news, but Naughty Dog has finally confirmed The Last of Us Part 1 will be making its way to PC on 3rd March next year.

The Last of Us Part 1 initially launched for PlayStation 5 back in September, giving Naughty Dog's acclaimed 2013 stealth survival horror a significant makeover - and a PC version has been promised for quite some time.

And now, as part of tonight's Game Awards, Naughty Dog has slapped a PC release date on its celebrated remake, confirming it'll be launching in March next year.

There's not much more to report at present, but even without specifics on the port, PC players should be in for a bit of a treat. Digital Foundry took a look at The Last of Us Part 1 in August, calling it "as complete a remake as you could hope for".

The Last of Us Part 1 joins a steadily increasing catalogue of PlayStation games on PC, including Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Earlier this evening Sony confirmed PS5's Returnal will also be coming to PC early next year.