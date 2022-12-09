If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Last of Us Part 1 gets March 2023 release date on PC

Following PS5 launch earlier this year.
Matt Wales
Matt Wales
Published on

It's been a long old wait for some substantial news, but Naughty Dog has finally confirmed The Last of Us Part 1 will be making its way to PC on 3rd March next year.

The Last of Us Part 1 initially launched for PlayStation 5 back in September, giving Naughty Dog's acclaimed 2013 stealth survival horror a significant makeover - and a PC version has been promised for quite some time.

And now, as part of tonight's Game Awards, Naughty Dog has slapped a PC release date on its celebrated remake, confirming it'll be launching in March next year.

Watch on YouTube
The Last of Us Part 1 on PS5 - The Digital Foundry Tech Review

There's not much more to report at present, but even without specifics on the port, PC players should be in for a bit of a treat. Digital Foundry took a look at The Last of Us Part 1 in August, calling it "as complete a remake as you could hope for".

The Last of Us Part 1 joins a steadily increasing catalogue of PlayStation games on PC, including Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Earlier this evening Sony confirmed PS5's Returnal will also be coming to PC early next year.

Eurogamer.net Merch