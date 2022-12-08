Watch The Game Awards live with us tonight

It's nearly Christmas, I've lost all feeling in my fingers due to the bitter cold and it's time for an established December tradition to kick off the festive season - doing our very best to stay awake through the night for The Geoffs and all the magic it might bring.

We're promised a bumper show from The Game Awards tonight, with the inevitable Hideo Kojima-shaped announcement - Geoff can't let a show go by without a nod to his bessie - plus news on the likes of Street Fighter 5, Jedi Survivor and Diablo 4 and plenty more besides. And only a small amount of it has leaked ahead of time!

The show kicks off at 12.30am, and while we're also promised a more compact running order than previous years I'd expect a runtime north of two hours. So do bring caffeine, and lots of it.