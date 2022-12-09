Life is Strange dev unveils supernatural action-RPG Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Those in the market for a good beard that isn't strapped to the face of Kratos have something new to look forward to; Life is Strange and Vampyr developer Dontnod has unveiled Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, coming to PC and current-gen consoles next year.

Banishers, an action-RPG set in the frozen wilderness of North America circa 1695, follows the story of Antea Duarte and Red mac Rait - a pair of ghost hunters (and lovers) working to protect the living from the spectral dead.

"Following a disastrous last mission, Antea is fatally wounded, becoming one of the spirits she loathes," teases Dontnod in its announcement, "[and] the couple desperately searches for a way to liberate Antea from her new plight."

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden - World Premiere Reveal.

In gameplay terms, players will enter New Eden's communities in order to solve haunting cases, with Dontnod promising a "mystical, lore-rich world plagued with supernatural creatures and ancient secrets" that'll require players to combine their wits with Antea's spiritual powers and Red's arsenal in order to succeed.

"Challenging decisions will lay on your path," the studio adds, "dramatically impacting your story and the fate of New Eden's inhabitants — be they living people or wandering souls".

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is set to release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC at the end of next year.