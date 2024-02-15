French union report alleges mismanagement at Life is Strange developer Don't Nod

A report by the French video game workers union has raised concerns from staff at Life is Strange and Vampyr developer Don't Nod.

Headquarted in Paris, the company released action role-player Banishers: Ghosts of Eden this week, following last year's well-received Jusant and Harmony: The Fall of Reverie.

Now, a report by French union Le Syndicat des Travailleurs et Travailleuses du Jeu Vidéo (STJV) has alleged that staff at Don't Nod are subject to mismanagement by the company due to the need to balance multiple projects with "frequently" changing deadlines, "contradictory" directions and "no long-term vision" for staff welfare.

"In a studio where each project erratically follows another, time and long-term vision required for the employees' welfare is disappearing," the STJV wrote, "leading to more stress among workers and creating boreout/burnout situations by leaving us all waiting for decisions to be taken by management.

"The STJV is concerned about the psychosocial hazards Don't Nod's workers are facing, in view of the significant number of reports of ill-being and sick leaves."

When contacted by Eurogamer, Don't Nod confirmed it had seen the STJV's report and was now engaged with employee representatives and holding company-wide Q&A sessions to gather information and address concerns.

The report goes on to claim that critical success Jusant "failed to meet the commercial expectations" of company bosses, who then dispersed its team to other projects over a period of two months where staff were "left in the dark about their future".

It's also claimed that staff were critical of the "belated" last-minute delay given to Banishers: Ghosts of Eden, which was reportedly communicated to staff working on the project 30 minutes before it was made public.

The report also notes that "all" teams are understaffed, with the situation "a danger to the health of the workers"... "leading to sick leaves and departures".