There's a Hellboy roguelite action-adventure coming to PC and consoles

And Lance Reddick's voice is in it.
Matt Wales
Matt Wales Reporter
Published on

Publisher Good Shepherd Entertainment has unveiled Hellboy Web of Wyrd, a new roguelite action-adventure based on Mike Mignola's comic series that's coming to Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

"Welcome to the Butterfly House," teases the official announcement, "a mysterious manor of perverse angles and non-Euclidean geometry built by occultist Pasquale Deneveaux to open a gateway to the Wyrd, a vast, interdimensional web of wondrous and horrifying planes of existence beyond our world. When a B.P.R.D. agent vanishes inside the mansion, it’s up to Hellboy and his team of agents to uncover its forbidden secrets."

Specifics are a little thin right now, but Hellboy Web of Wyrd - which is being developed by West of Dead studio Upstream Arcade - promises an original storyline crafted in collaboration with series creator Mike Mignola, as well as designed to evoke the visuals and atmosphere of the comics. It also stars the always welcome Lance Reddick in the lead role.

Hellboy Web of Wyrd's announcement trailer.

As for what you'll actually be doing as Web of Wyrd unfolds, there's talk of exploration, treasures to find and combat that'll see players "chain together hard-hitting melee and ranged attacks...against a nightmarish menagerie of otherworldly monsters to survive."

There's no release date for Hellboy Web of Wyrd but its coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PS5, Switch, and PC.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
Eurogamer.net Merch