Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Sign up for a free trial and get ad-free browsing and exclusive content. Use code "Eurogamer1" at checkout.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Hellboy Web of Wyrd debuts "roguelike action brawler" gameplay in new trailer

Coming to Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC.

Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

West of Dead studio Upstream Arcade and publisher Good Shepherd Entertainment have given a first proper taste of Hellboy Web of Wyrd's gameplay in a brisk new trailer as the "roguelite action brawler" continues its journey toward a release on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC.

Hellboy Web of Wyrd was formally announced last December, teasing an original storyline crafted in collaboration with series creator Mike Mignola, as well as a striking aesthetic designed to evoke the visuals and atmosphere of the comics.

While specifics still remain relatively sparse some six months on, we do known it'll take place in The Butterfly House, a strange residence built upon "occult ley-energies" whose many doorways lead to a "terrible and fascinating" dimension known as The Wyrd.

Hellboy Web of Wyrd gameplay trailer.

Hellboy's roguelike journey through The Butterfly House to locate a missing B.P.R.D. agent promises a mix of exploration and "monstrous, toe-to-toe" combat as players go up against a "menagerie of nightmarish creatures and homunculi".

You can get a taste of that action - and hear the great Lance Reddick as Hellboy in one of his final roles following his death earlier this year - in Web of Wyrd's first gameplay trailer above.

Hellboy Web of Wyrd doesn't yet have a release date, but is "coming soon" to Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, and PC.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch