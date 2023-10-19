If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Lance Reddick's Hellboy Web of Wyrd launches, marking his final video game project

On Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC.

Hellboy uses his weapon to defend himself from an advancing beast
Image credit: Upstream Arcade
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

Hellboy Web of Wyrd has launched across platforms, with its release marking one of Lance Reddick's final performances following his death earlier this year.

Reddick stars as Hellboy in Web of Wyrd, a roguelike action brawler. It promises an original story, which the studio has curated in partnership with Dark Horse Comics as well as Hellboy's own creator Mike Mignola, although one which doesn't interfere with what Mignola himself is up to.

"When an agent of the BPRD goes missing, Hellboy is sent to investigate; pulling him into the depths of the Wyrd," the game's description reads. You can see how it looks, and hear the late, great Lance Reddick, in the video below.

Hellboy Web of Wyrd's launch trailer.

Reddick was one of the most prolific actors across the video game industry, as well as being a star of film and TV. His credits include the John Wick films, The Wire, Lost, Sylens in the Horizon series and Commander Zavala in Destiny.

While Destiny developer Bungie has confirmed that the role of Zavala will now be voiced by veteran actor Keith David, starting with next year's climactic expansion The Final Shape, Horizon developer Guerrilla is yet to say what it plans to do for Sylens in future instalments.

Some have suggested AI could be used, much as CD Projekt recently did for its Polish lines for Viktor Vektor in Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty expansion. Perhaps Guerilla will make like Destiny, and recast the role. A third option would be to remove the character of Sylens from the narrative altogether.

Who can say, but whatever Guerrilla ultimately decides, there is no doubt that Reddick will continue to be sorely missed.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them. 

About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won't), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments