Cyberpunk 2077 used AI technology to replicate Polish voice actor for Phantom Liberty following death

With family's permission.

Viktor Vektor in Cyberpunk 2077 expansion, Phantom Liberty
Image credit: CDPR/Eurogamer.
CD Projekt turned to AI technology to replicate a Cyberpunk 2077 Polish voice actor who passed away in 2021.

The late Miłogost Reczek's voice was reproduced by an AI algorithm for Phantom Liberty - the base game's recent expansion - for its Polish-language release.

In a statement shared with Bloomberg, CD Projekt said it had obtained permission from Reczek's family to recreate the actor's voice in this way for the expansion.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty — Official Cinematic Trailer.Watch on YouTube

CD Projekt localisation director Mikołaj Szwed told Bloomberg Reczek "was one of the best Polish voice talents", calling his Cyberpunk 2077 performance "stellar". At one point, the studio considered hiring a different actor to record the Polish lines for Reczek's character Viktor Vektor (pictured above), however it "didn't like this approach".

So, instead of replacing his voice in Phantom Liberty's Polish version altogether, the studio hired an actor to record the expansion's new lines, and then used voice-cloning software Respeecher to alter this dialogue to sound like Reczek's Viktor Vektor.

"This way we could keep his performance in the game and pay tribute to his wonderful performance as Viktor Vektor," Szwed told the publication, adding that Reczek's sons "were very supportive" of this decision.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty female character looks up at an opening in the ceiling that is letting light in
Phantom Libery released last month, you can read our Tom Senior's thoughts here.

AI has, of course, been a hot and somewhat controversial topic in the video game industry. Many voice actors have spoken out about its cloning capabilities, including Jennifer Hale, David Hayter, Jane Perry and Troy Baker.

Away from voice-cloning technology, Assassin's Creed developer Ubisoft announced its Ghostwriter AI tool. This technology, Ubisoft said, is designed to aid its writers create dialogue for in-game NPCs, however it sparked some debate among industry writers.

"As a writer, having to edit AI-generated scripts/dialogue sounds far more time consuming than just writing my own temp lines 🤷," Sony Santa Monica writer Alanah Pearce said at the time. "I would far prefer AAA studios use whatever budget it costs to make tools like this to instead hire more writers."

