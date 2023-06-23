If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Lance Reddick memorial added to Horizon Forbidden West DLC

"We miss you terribly."

Lance Reddick memorial in Horizon
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Horizon Forbidden West now has a memorial to commemorate actor Lance Reddick.

Reddick, who played Sylens in both this game and its predecessor, passed away earlier this year aged 60.

In the latest update for the game, players have now discovered a fresh memorial situated on an island visited in the game's DLC Burning Shores. It's an official homage to the late actor, added by developer Guerilla.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores PS5 - DF Tech Review - A Visual Masterclass

"In honour of Lance Reddick, we created a memorial to commemorate the profound impact he had on us all," Guerrilla wrote today on Twitter.

"Thank you, Lance, for everything you brought to the role of Sylens: your gravitas, energy, wisdom and more. An incomparable talent and friend. We miss you terribly."

The memorial was found by fans and shared on reddit ahead of this tweet.

It's located on the same island Aloy meets Seyka for the first time, south of the eastern lava outflow.

"We were deeply honoured to work with you. You will be missed," said Guerrilla at the time of Reddick's passing. "We extend our most heartfelt condolences to his loved ones. Rest in Peace, Lance."

Reddick was also known for portraying Commander Zavala in Bungie's Destiny. After his passing, fans flocked to the game's Tower hub to pay their respects.

Comments
