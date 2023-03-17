Actor Lance Reddick, star of Destiny and The Wire, has died

Actor Lance Reddick - star of John Wick, The Wire, and Destiny - has died, aged 60.

Reddick's prolific acting career began in the mid-90s, spanning television - where he rose to prominence with starring roles in shows such as The Wire and Fringe - film, most notably in the John Wick franchise, and, in later years, video games.

Reddick's gaming roles included Martin Hatch in developer Remedy Entertainment's 2016 action-adventure Quantum Break and Sylens in Guerrilla Games' Horizon series. However, he was perhaps best known as the voice of Destiny's Commander Zavala, a pivotal character in Bungie's ongoing narrative who first appeared in 2014.

Since the news of Reddick's death was reported by TMZ earlier today, Destiny fans have been gathering in-game to celebrate his life and mourn his passing.

According to TMZ's sources, Reddick died of natural causes at his home.