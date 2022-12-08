Looks like Street Fighter 6's launch date has leaked

A release date for Street Fighter 6 has popped up on the PlayStation Store, hours ahead of its likely promotion tonight at this year's The Game Awards.

According to the listing, Street Fighter 6 will launch on 2nd June 2023, with a Standard and Deluxe Edition - the latter of which will include the game's Year 1 Character Pass.

A third option, for the game's Ultimate Edition, replaces the Year 1 Character Pass for the Year 1 Ultimate Pass. We may find out more about all that this evening.

Capcom has already announced the next Street Fighter 6 closed beta, which is set to run later this month, from 16th to 19th December. Here, you'll be able to test out eight characters from the upcoming game - including its new poster boy Luke - across six stages.

The game also recently popped up with an age rating, suggesting the title was entering its latter stages of production.

We'll be reporting The Game Awards live tonight, beginning at 12.30am UK time. Join us then for more!