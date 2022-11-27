Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

Black Friday 2022
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Street Fighter 6 secures an age rating in South Korea

Ready, FIGHT!
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on
Kimberley in Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 has been rated in South Korea.

As spotted by the eagle-eyed folks at Resetera, the fighting game - which, as yet, does not have a firm release date beyond a very vague "2023" window - has secured a 15 age rating due to its "expression of physical damage shown in illustrations in addition to basic fighting expression".

Watch on YouTube
Street Fighter 6 - World Tour, Fighting Ground, Battle Hub Game Mode Trailer.

Whilst this doesn't necessarily mean that a release is just around the corner, it does intimate that it's probably set to drop in the next six months or so… and with The Game Awards just a few days away now, many fans are speculating that we may get that all-important release date then. Watch this space, eh?

Street Fighter 6 reportedly includes an array of sound options to improve accessibility.

Players of the game's closed beta last month confirmed that the options menu offers some great features intended to make the game more accessible, including adjusting the volume of various sound effects and adding a "distance to opponent" sound.

We also recently learned that Street Fighter 6 will have a new Dynamic Control Scheme that makes button mashing effective.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch