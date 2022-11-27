Street Fighter 6 secures an age rating in South Korea

Street Fighter 6 has been rated in South Korea.

As spotted by the eagle-eyed folks at Resetera, the fighting game - which, as yet, does not have a firm release date beyond a very vague "2023" window - has secured a 15 age rating due to its "expression of physical damage shown in illustrations in addition to basic fighting expression".

Watch on YouTube Street Fighter 6 - World Tour, Fighting Ground, Battle Hub Game Mode Trailer.

Whilst this doesn't necessarily mean that a release is just around the corner, it does intimate that it's probably set to drop in the next six months or so… and with The Game Awards just a few days away now, many fans are speculating that we may get that all-important release date then. Watch this space, eh?

Street Fighter 6 rated in Korea pic.twitter.com/IZJLfEWcHj — xenosaga (@xenosaga7) November 26, 2022

Street Fighter 6 reportedly includes an array of sound options to improve accessibility.

Players of the game's closed beta last month confirmed that the options menu offers some great features intended to make the game more accessible, including adjusting the volume of various sound effects and adding a "distance to opponent" sound.

We also recently learned that Street Fighter 6 will have a new Dynamic Control Scheme that makes button mashing effective.