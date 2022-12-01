If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Street Fighter 6 beta coming later in December

With graphical option to cut latency while risking screen-tear.
Capcom will hold a second Street Fighter 6 closed beta later this month, from 16th to 19th December.

Tweaks to the game since its first round of testing include a fresh option on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S to "reduce input delay" as a setting in the game's Graphics menu, which will "shorten the gap between your inputs and the action happening on-screen".

Alternatively, on PC, you can toggle your Vsync setting off. The trade-off here is that this may increase the likelihood of screen-tearing, Capcom warns.

Watch on YouTube
Street Fighter 6's second beta.

There's a fair amount of playable content on offer, including the game's character creator, ranked and casual matches, battle hub matches, open tournaments and its training mode.

You can peruse the Hub Goods Shop, take part in Extreme Battles, tackle daily challenges and visit the game's DJ Booth and Photo Spot.

Luke, Jamie, Ryu, Chun-Li, Guile, Kimberly, Juri and Ken are playable, and the following stages are included to play on: Metro City Downtown, Genbu Temple, Carrier Bryon Taylor, Tian Hong Yuan, The Macho Ring and Training Room.

The full version of Street Fighter 6 will launch at some point in 2023. When? Well, it may not be too far off. The game recently popped up with an age rating, setting tongues wagging we may hear more on this matter next week as part of The Game Awards.

