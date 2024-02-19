Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2023 challenges list and rewards

One of gaming's great traditions has begun, as the Moments of Triumph return to Destiny 2. This annual event gives credit to all you and your fellow Guardians accomplished last year, 2023. There are special rewards, including a real life T-shirt, and a shiny new title that lets everyone know you’ve done your part to beat back the forces of darkness.

These challenges run the gamut of Moments of Triumph return to Destiny 2 activities, from simply catching a fish to overcoming the most challenging content like Raids and Dungeons. The good news is you don’t need to complete every triumph to earn all of the rewards, giving freedom to play how you want.

The 2023 Moments of Triumph will end at the weekly reset on June 4th, 2024.