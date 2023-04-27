Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares raid guide and walkthrough.
At last guardians can truly take the fight to the Pyramid ships in Destiny 2’s Root of Nightmares Raid.
Raids are the longest and most complex missions players can encounter in Destiny 2. They are rife with powerful rewards, unique weapons, and deep mechanics. Be ready to invest preparation and planning before heading in, and patience as you learn the mechanics.
This guide will walk you through how to beat the Root of Nightmares raid, including the bosses Zo’Aurc, Explicator of Planets, and Nezarac, Final God of Pain (he seems nice).
On this page:
Root of Nightmares raid Walkthrough
Raids are some of the most challenging content in Destiny 2. The root of Nightmares will require fireteams master several skills:
- How to complete the Cataclysm encounter, using Field of Light and evading Sweetping Terror
- How to overcome the Scission, with the addition of Flux of Light flying on Guardian Launchers
- How to slay Zo-Aurc in the Macrosm, and aligh the planets
- How to combine all of the previous skills to take on Nezarec, Final God of Pain and finish the Root of Nightmares raid in Destiny 2
How to start the Root of Nightmares raid in Destiny 2
Here you'll learn how to start the Root of Nighmares raid, along with how organize your team, and find the path to the first encounter:
Organizing your team for Root of Nightmares
Coordination is key for any raid, so make sure your squad is able to communicate effectively. There will be phases that are heavy with add clear, and others that will test your ability to deal Damage Per Second (DPS). Make sure you bring weapons that are suited to both.
The only shields you will encounter will be solar, so it may be advantageous to bring weapons that will crack those easily. Linear fusion rifles are good choices for boss damage, and having at least one Divinity will significantly boost DPS.
Once your squad is ready and properly equipped, open up the Director. Select Neptune, and launch Root of Nightmares.
How to start Root of Nighmares raid
The beginning of Root of Nightmares is simple: follow the colourful roots into the Pyramid ship. When you initially load in, look forwards towards an opening, and follow a linear path in and around several structures. You’ll encounter small groups of Cabal along the way.
Just follow the path, and you will soon arrive at the first encounter, Cataclysm.
The next part of our Root of Nightmares guide explains how to complete the Cataclysm section of the raid.