Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares raid guide and walkthrough.

At last guardians can truly take the fight to the Pyramid ships in Destiny 2’s Root of Nightmares Raid.

Raids are the longest and most complex missions players can encounter in Destiny 2. They are rife with powerful rewards, unique weapons, and deep mechanics. Be ready to invest preparation and planning before heading in, and patience as you learn the mechanics.

This guide will walk you through how to beat the Root of Nightmares raid, including the bosses Zo’Aurc, Explicator of Planets, and Nezarac, Final God of Pain (he seems nice).

On this page:

Root of Nightmares raid Walkthrough Raids are some of the most challenging content in Destiny 2. The root of Nightmares will require fireteams master several skills: How to complete the Cataclysm encounter, using Field of Light and evading Sweetping Terror

How to overcome the Scission, with the addition of Flux of Light flying on Guardian Launchers

How to slay Zo-Aurc in the Macrosm, and aligh the planets

How to combine all of the previous skills to take on Nezarec, Final God of Pain and finish the Root of Nightmares raid in Destiny 2