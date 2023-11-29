Destiny 2 Wishing All the Best quest steps

The wish granting dragons known as Ahamkara are back at the center of the story in Wishing The Best, the seasonal quest for Season of the Wish in Destiny 2.

Each season, Destiny 2 has a story which updates with new steps each week - requiring you to participate in seasonal activities to progress.

For the Season of the Wish, this will involve a deal with Riven, the Ahamkara who served as the final boss of the the Last Wish raid.

This page explains how Wishing All the Best works as well as all Wishing All the Best quest steps.

On this page:

How to start the Wishing All the Best quest in Destiny 2 Wishing All the Best is the main Season of the Wish quest, but you will need to unlock it first. When you load Destiny 2 the first time during the Season of the Wish you will be pulled straight into a mission in the Dreaming City, on a two-part quest called Final Wish. Work your way to the end of this mission, where you will help to summon Riven, the last Ahamkara. Next, you must visit Mara Sov. She will be waiting for you in the H.E.L.M. Speaking to her does several important things. First, it satisfies Part 2 of Final Wish. Second, this unlocks the Queensfoil Censer, the seasonal artifact for Season of the Wish. Finally, it grants you the Wishing All the Best quest, allowing you to get started on the seasonal story in earnest.

Destiny 2 Wishing All the Best Week 1 quest (Steps 1-8) The first week of Wishing All the Best in Destiny 2 begins with these steps: 1. Speak to Riven. 2. Search for Riven's eggs in Riven's Lair. 3. Speak with Petra at the holoprojector. 4. Complete Blind Well runs in the Dreaming City. Higher-tier completions reward additional progress. 5. Complete the mission 'Polysemy' and retrieve Riven's egg. 6. Listen to Mara and Osiris in the H.E.L.M. 7. Speak to Riven. 8. Mara Sov will call upon you once the Techeuns have calculated the location of another Ahamkara egg. Until then, continue to defend Riven's Lair against trespassers.