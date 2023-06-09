Destiny 2 Ghosts of the Deep dungeon guide and walkthrough

Ghosts of the Deep is an all-new Dungeon in Destiny 2, sending Guardians into the methane soaked depths of Titan to stop the Hive from completing a ritual with nightmarish potential.

Like other Dungeons in Destiny 2, this is an end-game level challenge geared toward three-person fireteams. It combines powerful enemies with challenging traversal, and complex mechanics designed to test skilled players. Upon successful completion, players are rewarded with unique weapons and armor, and there is a chance to obtain a new Exotic Trace Rifle called The Navigator.

This guide will lead you through every step of the journey, including how to beat Šimmumah ur-Nokru, Lucent Necromancer, in this Destiny 2 Ghosts of the Deep walkthrough.

In this guide:

Organizing your team for Ghosts of the Deep Similar to setting up for a raid like Root of Nightmares, communication will be key to your success. Make sure you and your team can coordinate clearly. Voice chat is really helpful. There will be segments with a lot of add-clear, boss damage phases, and some challenging traversal sections. It's best to be prepared for all of the above. Many of the enemies do arc damage, including the final boss, so Risk Runner is a solid choice, but anything strong at rapidly killing groups of enemies is viable. Linear fusion rifles like Taipan-4FR are still a strong option for boss damage, though not the only one. Bringing a Warlock who can drop a healing rift is also helpful. Regardless of how you set it up, you will want to make sure you can cover all of those bases. The recommended power level for Ghosts of the Deep is 1790, though enemies are as high as 1810. Being properly leveled is very important to make completion reasonable, so be sure to upgrade to your finest weapons and armours before you start.