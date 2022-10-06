Destiny 2 Taipan 4FR god roll, quest and drops explained

Taipan 4FR is a Legendary Linear Fusion Rifle introduced during the Season of Plunder in Destiny 2, and quickly established itself as a must have weapon for killing bosses.

This is a high powered and highly customizable weapon, and one of the best options for dishing out massive Damage Per Second (DPS) to bosses in Destiny 2.

This guide will detail how to get Taipan 4FR, and the best Taipan 4FR god rolls to pursue.

How to get the Taipan 4FR in Destiny 2

Taipan 4FR is available as part of the standard Destiny 2 loot pool. That means that any activity that can reward random Legendary weapons, such as Strikes, Lost Sectors and Crucible matches, all have a chance to this Linear Fusion Rifle, with a random assortment of perks.

Taipan 4FR is also available as a quest reward. Even better, completing the associated quest enables you to craft the gun, giving you control over the perks to equip.

There are pros and cons to both approaches - while crafting allows you to get the perks you want, you must level up the crafted gun up first before they are available.

You can, of course, get a 'god roll' (essentially the best perks to get the most out of the weapon) from a random drop to save you the effort of crafting and levelling - but the chances of this happening are slim.

Taipan 4FR quests Foundry Resonance and Foundry Shaping explained

To get the Taipan 4FR this way, visit the Relic at the Enclave. Doing so will start the Foundry Resonance quest.

Completing this is simple and straightforward, and there are only a few steps:

Acquire the Deepsight weapon AMMIT AR2 and use it across activities in combat. Complete activities in Vanguard playlists, Crucible, or Gambit while defeating combatants with a Deepsight Resonance weapon equipped. Complete a Deepsight Resonance weapon objective and extract Resonant Elements. Return to the Relic in the Enclave on Mars.

To clarify the above - you need to complete two Deepsight weapons (these progress with kills and activity completions) in the second and third steps, and it can be any weapon you like - it doesn't have to be the AMMIT AR2 you received.

Once that last step is finished, a Deepsight Taipan 4FR will be dropped into your inventory. This will start you on another quest called Foundry Shaping, with the following steps:

Acquire the Deepsight Resonance weapon Taipan 4FR and use it to defeat combatants and complete activities to complete its objective. Complete an offensive activity such as Dares of Eternity or the Wellspring with your Deepsight weapon equipped. Complete a Deepsight Resonance weapon objective and extract Resonant Elements. Return to the Relic in the Enclave on Mars.

To clarify the above - you need to complete two Deepsight weapons (these progress with kills and activity completions) in the second and third steps, and it can be any weapon you like - it doesn't have to be the Taipan 4FR you received.

At this point you will gain the Taipan 4FR pattern, enabling you to craft the gun whenever you wish. The remaining steps in the Foundary Shaping questline just walk you through how to use the Relic to shape weapons - you have to reshape either the AMMIT AR2 or Taipan 4FR, of which we recommend the latter.

Destiny 2 Taipan 4FR god roll

Taipan 4FR can drop from many different activities, and has a number of perk varieties that will be randomly assigned. Every version of the gun will carry the Origin Trait Veist Stinger. With this, dealing damage to enemies has a chance to reload the magazine, and increase movement speed while aiming down sights.

An ideal version of the weapon, or 'god roll', will lean into what it does best: high damage output to a single target. A god roll Taipan 4FR can be found randomly, or purposefully crafted, it is all a matter of having the right perks equipped.

Our Taipan 4FR god roll recommendation is as follows:

Arrowhead Break (Weapon level 7 when crafted)

(Weapon level 7 when crafted) Enhanced Battery (Unlocked automatically when crafting)

(Unlocked automatically when crafting) Triple Tap (Weapon level 8 when crafted; Enhanced is level 15)

(Weapon level 8 when crafted; Enhanced is level 15) Firing Line (Weapon level 10 when crafted; Enhanced is level 17)

Linear Fusion Rifles are all about landing Precision shots. Arrowhead Brake significantly reduces recoil, which is key for hitting the same weak point repeatedly.

Enhanced Battery simply adds an additional shot to the magazine. Reload time is often constrained in boss fights, and being able to fire one additional shot is a massive benefit.

Triple Tap loads a round back into your gun after three consecutive Precision hits. Good use of Taipan 4FR will activate this frequently, allowing you to continue pouring in damage whilst regenerating a small amount of ammunition.

Firing Line is geared towards group activities, like Raids. It grants a 20% bonus to damage while standing near two or more allies. That’s a massive boost that only requires being near your fireteam to activate.

These perks can all be found, but crafting your Taipan 4FR allows you to activate the Enhanced versions of Triple Tap and Firing Line.

Enhanced Triple Tap increases the amount of time that can elapse between your precision hits, giving you more wiggle room to use it’s ammunition refunding ability.

Enhanced Firing Line adds a small bonus to range. It’s not essential, but is a nice piece to round out a perfect Taipan 4FR.

Best of luck getting the perfect Taipan 4FR!