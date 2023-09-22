Destiny 2 Crota's End raid guide and walkthrough

The Son of Oryx has returned, as Guardians take on the reprised Crota’s End Raid in Destiny 2.

This was one of the early raids from the very first year of Destiny, and returns with refreshed mechanics to once again make it one of the most challenging group activities for players to take on. Overcoming this raid though is worth it, with unique weapons and armours that drop at the highest possible light levels.

This guide will show you step by step how to survive The Abyss in Destiny 2, cross the bridge at the Oversoul Throne, silence Ir Yut, the Deathsinger, and put an End to Crota once and for all.

On this page:

Crota’s End Raid guides by section Crota's End is divided into four encounters. We've prepared a dedicated guide to each and will show you how to: Traverse The Abyss

Cross The Oversoul Throne Bridge

Defeat Ir Yut, the Deathsinger

Kill Crota, Son of Oryx Two of the fights will be tests of your team's ability to quickly dish out damage (DPS). Taipan-4FR, is a great option, shotguns and swords (Lament in particular) will be viable. At least one Warlock with a Well of Radiance will be helpful to keep everyone alive, and at least one Divinity and/or Tractor Cannon will be helpful. Once your team is set, open the Director, navigate to Legends, and select Crota’s End to launch the raid.

Crota’s End Raid preparation in Destiny 2 As with any raid you’ll want to start by making sure your team is prepped and ready for everything that will be thrown at you. Ideally you’ll want a full team of six Guardians who can communicate clearly with one another. Two encounters focus on executing mechanics. Add clear weapons like Osteo Striga or Riskrunner work great for that. Two of the fights will be tests of your team's ability to quickly dish out damage (DPS). Taipan-4FR, is a great option, shotguns and swords (Lament in particular) will be viable. At least one Warlock with a Well of Radiance will be helpful to keep everyone alive, and at least one Divinity and/or Tractor Cannon will be helpful. Once your team is set, open the Director, navigate to Legends, and select Crota’s End to launch the raid.

How to use the Chalice of Light in Destiny 2 Throughout the raid you will encounter a glowing object called the Chalice of Light. This Chalice is central to powering important mechanics in every encounter of the raid. The way the Chalice works is simple: when one person picks it up they start accumulating energy, which is reflected on a filling meter just above their super energy bar. Once it is full they become Engulfed in Light, someone else on the team must take the Chalice within 10 seconds or the Guardian dies. If it is passed successfully the Guardian is no longer Engulfed in Light, and instead possesses the Enlightened buff. The Enlightened buff is used to power various mechanics throughout the raid. You cannot pick up the Chalice while Enlightened. It has no timer, and lasts until it is used or the Guardian dies. Using Enlightened causes a temporary debuff called Drained of Light. This lasts 45 seconds, and prevents the player from taking the Chalice until the debuff fades. Occasionally you will encounter special Chalice Docks that allow you to 'preserve' the Chalice of Light. This will hold onto the Chalice for you so that your team can concentrate on other tasks without having to worry about passing the Chalice around, or anyone becoming Engulfed in Light.