Destiny 2 The Bladed Path quest steps

Battle and victory are at the Heart of The Bladed Path, the seasonal quest for Destiny 2's Season of the Witch.

Each season, Destiny 2 has a story which updates with new steps each week - requiring you to participate in seasonal activities to progress.

In the Season of the Witch, you will be challening powerful enemies, and using your victories over them to strengthen your allies for a final showdown with Xivu Arath, the Hive God of War.

This page explains how The Bladed Path works as well as all The Bladed Path quest steps.

How to start the The Bladed Path quest in Destiny 2 It doesn't take long to get started on The Bladed Path, but there is one important quest you must do first. The first time you log in during the Season of the Witch you will be pulled into a mission called Way of the Witch, and start on a short Quest called Toil and Trouble. You will need to complete the following steps: 1. Complete the "Way of the Witch" mission.

Destiny 2 The Bladed Path Week 1 quest (Steps 1-4) The first week of Into The Bladed Path begins with these steps: 1. Conquer powerful combatants and tithe strength to Eris Morn in "Mission: Invoke." 2. Visit the holoprojector in the H.E.L.M. 3. Visit the radio in the H.E.L.M. 4. Eris Morn will contact you when she has further need of your tithes. Until then, continue building your power and unraveling the secrets of the Hive.

When does The Bladed Path expire? Often seasonal quests will stick around longer than the end of their particular season. The Season of the Witch is scheduled to end at the weekly reset on Tuesday, 28th November. It's likely there will be some sort of epilogue mission during the final week of the Season. However, if previous updates are any indication, it is likely that Guardians who have not finished The Bladed Path, will be still be able to complete the quest steps during the next season.