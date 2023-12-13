Destiny 2 Warlord's Ruin dungeon walkthrough

Warlord's Ruin is the-new Dungeon in Destiny 2 for the Season of the Wish.

This Scorn and Taken filled castle sits nestled in the mountains high above the EDZ. Like all Destiny 2 dungeons, this is tuned to be challenging PVE content. You’ll want high level characters with a solid build, and a trustworthy team to get you through the end. If you succeed you can collect some excellent gear, including a chance to earn the Buried Bloodline exotic Sidearm.

To set you on the path to success we’ve put together this guide that covers every encounter, including Rathil, First Broken Knight of Fikrul, the Locus of Wailing Grief, and finally Hefnd’s Vengeance.

In this guide:

Organizing your team for Warlord's Ruin Similar to setting up for a raid like Root of Nightmares, communication will be key to your success. Make sure you and your team can coordinate clearly. Voice chat is really helpful. There will be a lot of Scorn to clear, and sections with swarms of Taken. Osteo Striga and Riskrunner are both viable for this. Linear fusion rifles like Taipan-4FR are still a strong option for boss damage, while Solar Rocket or Grenade Launchers are also strong options. Either a Warlock who can drop healing rifts or a Titan than can drop barricades can help everyone stay alive. Regardless of how you set it up, you will want to make sure you can cover all of those bases. The recommended power level for Warlord's Ruin is 1790, though enemies are as high as 1810. Being properly leveled is very important to make completion reasonable, so be sure to upgrade to your finest weapons and armours before you start.

How to start Warlord's Ruin in Destiny 2 and begin your climb In order to access Warlord's Ruin you will first need to visit Ikora in the Tower. She will give you a quest called "Shadow of the Mountain." Once you have this you can open the Director, navigate to the EDZ, and launch Warlord's Ruin. You’ll begin at the base of a mountain. Then you’ll need to ascend to the entrance of the keep. Start by jumping onto this tall rock. Jump high onto this cliff, and to the platform behind it. Now proceed straight. There are a few more jumps and bends, but soon you will arrive at the fortress doors, with the first boss waiting just beyond.