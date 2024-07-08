Pokémon Go Inbound from Ultra Space quest step, research tasks and bonuses

Inbound from Ultra Space is our warm-up event for this year's Go Fest Global event in Pokémon Go.

As the name suggests, this Pokémon Go event sees the Ultra Beasts invade five-star raids once again. They will be rotating every day, so make sure you check out the Inbound from Ultra Space raid schedule to know when each Ultra Beast is making an appearance.

As you compete in raids, you'll also be able to progress through the Inbound from Ultra Space Timed Research quest which also rewards you with Ultra Beast encounters. You even have the chance to catch the regionally exclusive Ultra Beasts!

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch us battle Guzzlord - one of the Ultra Beasts in Pokémon GoWatch on YouTube

'Inbound from Ultra Space Timed Research' quest step in Pokémon Go The Inbound from Ultra Space Timed Research quest is available to all Pokémon Go players and you have until Saturday 13th July 2024 at 10am (local time). We highly recommend you take the time to complete this research quest too as it will offer you the chance to catch all of the Ultra Beasts, aside from Poipole and Naganadel, which have been released in Pokémon Go so far. This is perfect for anyone who's missing an Ultra Beast from their collection or wants to gain some more Candy for a specific beast. Especially if you're missing the regionally exclusive Ultra Beasts as they all make an appearance in the quest below and, unlike in raids, they can't run away. Celesteela and the other regional Ultra Beasts can be obtained through this quest. So here is the Inbound from Ultra Space Timed Research quest step and rewards in Pokémon Go. Watch out for spoilers, but I've kind of already done that haven't I? 'Inbound from Ultra Space Timed Research' Step 1 of 1 Win 2 raids - Blacephalon encounter

Win 3 raids - Stakataka encounter

Win 4 raids - Guzzlord encounter

Win 5 raids - Nihilego encounter

Win 6 raids - Kartana encounter

Win 7 raids - Celesteela encounter

Win 8 raids - Xurkitree encounter

Win 9 raids - Buzzwole encounter

Win 10 raids - Pheromosa encounter Rewards: 5 Buzzwole Candy XL, 5 Pheromosa Candy XL and 5 Xurkitree Candy XL. The Shared Skies Season is here! Currently Aquatic Paradise is running in Pokémon Go. The road to Go Fest 2024: Global has also begun with Inbound from Ultra Space! Don't forget to try out Routes, Gift Exchange and Party Play while you're hunting down rare Pokémon, fighting in the Go Battle League or competing in PokéStop Showcases.

Inbound from Ultra Space raid schedule in Pokémon Go Inbound from Ultra Space brings a packed raid schedule to Pokémon Go, so I thought it would be best to give it a dedicated section since every day marks a different Ultra Beast in five-star raids. Before we get into the schedule though, there's a couple of things you need to know. Firstly, every day has a raid hour for its spotlighted Ultra Beast between 6pm to 7pm (local time) - ideal for battling in a bunch of raids with your friends. Next up is the fact that you might find yourself catching a shiny Buzzwole, Pheromosa or Xurkitree for the first time! Buzzwole and Pheromosa now have shiny forms! Finally, all of the Ultra Beasts you catch from these raids will have a Special Background. These backgrounds are similar to ones from past Go Fest events and will appear on the Pokémon's summary page for you to enjoy. It's important to note that the Ultra Beasts caught from the above research quest will not have these backgrounds. With that out of the way, let's take a look at the Inbound from Ultra Space raid schedule: Xurkitree can also be shiny now! Monday 8th July - Guzzlord

- Guzzlord Tuesday 9th July - Nihilego

- Nihilego Wednesday 10th July - Celesteela in the Southern Hemisphere and Kartana in the Northern Hemisphere

- Celesteela in the Southern Hemisphere and Kartana in the Northern Hemisphere Thursday 11th July - Stakataka in the Eastern Hemisphere and Blacephalon in the Western Hemisphere

- Stakataka in the Eastern Hemisphere and Blacephalon in the Western Hemisphere Friday 12th July - Buzzwole in The Americas and Greenland, Pheromosa in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India, Xurkitree in Asia-Pacific Remember - all of the regional Ultra Beasts are available via the timed research quest above. It may take you a while to catch them during these encounters, but, unlike during raids, Pokémon can not escape from quest encounters. Due to this, we recommend catching the regional Ultra Beasts from the timed research quest rather than spending Remote Raid Passes.