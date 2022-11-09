Pokémon Go Greedy Gluttons quest steps, field research and rewards

The Greedy Gluttons event celebrates the "heavy and hungry hitters" in Pokémon Go in November 2022.

The headline is the arrival of a new Ultra Beast in Pokémon Go - the much teased Guzzlord - in raids.

During the second half of the event - from Monday 14th November until the end date of Thursday, November 17th - there will be a Team Go Rocket takeover. Until then - enjoy new field research tasks and a themed quest.

Greedy Gluttons quest steps in Pokémon Go

The time-limited quest for Greedy Gluttons is all about walking, and apart from the encounters, have their rewards already visible in-game. (Spoilers - they're all Berries, which is fitting.)

Here's what to expect:

Pinap and Silver Pinap Berries are among the rewards.

Walk 1km - 3x Nanab Berries

Walk 2km - 7x Razz Berries

Walk 3km - 7x Pinap Berries

Walk 4km - Snorlax encounter

Walk 5km - 5x Nanab Berries

Walk 6km - 3x Golden Razz Berries

Walk 7km - 3x Silver Pinap Berries

Snorlax Encounter, 1x Poffin, 7000 XP

Greedy Gluttons field research tasks in Pokémon Go

The Greedy Gluttons event has just three field research tasks available by spinning PokéStops in Pokémon Go throughout.

Remember - these tasks can be saved and completed after the event ends (on Thursday, 17th November) if you prefer.

Here the Greedy Gluttons field research tasks in Pokémon Go:

Use three Berries to help catch Pokémon: Exeggcute, Cherubi or Swirlix encounter

Exeggcute, Cherubi or Swirlix encounter Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokémon: 1000 Stardust

1000 Stardust Give you Buddy 15 treats: 1000 Stardust

There will be more field research available as part of the Team Go Rocket takeover from Monday, 14th November.

Exeggcute, Cherubi and Swirlix can appear in event-exclusive field research tasks - and all have the (low) chance of being shiny.

Greedy Gluttons event bonuses, spawns and other changes in Pokémon Go

There are a number of bonuses and changes to Eggs and raids during the Greedy Gluttons event.

The headliner is the arrival of Guzzlord in raids - as well as the rotation of Mega Gyradros, and a few other changes:

One Star Three Star Five star Mega Mankey Snorlax Guzzlord Mega Gyarados Swinub Mawile Spoink Swalot Tepig Sharpedo

In the wild, expect to see more of the following spawning:

Snorlax appears both in the wild and raids.

Alolan Rattata

Alolan Raticate

Golbat

Swinub

Pelipper

Gulpin

Bidoof

Bibarel

Skwovet

Likitung (rare)

Snorlax (rare)

Swalot (rare)

In 7km Eggs, you can expect to see Cherubi, Gible and Munchlax - with Munchlax being a possible shiny for the first time.

Speaking of Eggs, there's an additional bonus - a half hatching distance for the first three Eggs that make use of the 'widget' feature on iOS and Android devices. If you haven't already, here's the official support page on how to enable this.

Finally, from Monday 14th November, there will be a Team Go Rocket takeover - including a new quest with a Shadow Mewtwo reward, new Shadow Pokémon, field research and more.

Until then - enjoy the event!