Pokémon Go Ultra Beast Protection Efforts quest steps

Ultra Beast Protection Efforts, released during the Greedy Gluttons event in November 2022, is the latest in a line of Team Go Rocket-themed quests in Pokémon Go.

This is set of tasks that focus on taking down Team Go Rocket in Pokémon Go, introducing new Shadow Pokemon and rewards - but you can expect the familar gauntlet of grunt trainer battles and catching Shadow Pokémon before taking on the leaders and, eventually, Giovanni himself.

You'll also be rewarded with experience and a range of items for every quest steps you complete.

Note: At launch, there appears to be a bug where the quest will be named after the previous Go Rocket quest Field Notes: Team Go Rocket, but this will change to Ultra Beast Protection Efforts from the second step onwards.

Watch on YouTube Battling and catching the latest Ultra Beast, Guzzlord, in Pokémon Go.