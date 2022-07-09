Pokémon Go Field Notes: Team Go Rocket quest steps and rewards

Pokémon Go Field Notes: Team Go Rocket quest steps and rewardsGiovanni, we meet again.
Field Notes: Team Go Rocket is the latest Special task that released as part of the Battle Weekend storyline in Pokémon Go which began in July 2022.
This is a new set of tasks that focus on taking down Team Go Rocket in Pokémon Go, introducing new Shadow Pokemon and rewards - but you can expect the familar gauntlet of grunt trainer battles and catching Shadow Pokémon before taking on the leaders and, eventually, Giovanni himself.
You'll also be rewarded with experience and a range of items for every quest steps you complete.
On this page:
Field Notes: Team Go Rocket quest steps in Pokémon Go
Below you'll find all six quest steps, including each individual challenges and reward, for Field Notes: Team Go Rocket in Pokémon Go.
Remember - you need to have completed your previous Team Go Rocket research quest, which started with A Troubling Situation back in 2019, to access this quest. This may be the Silent Schemes quest, which was recently added into the game.
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information!
Team Go Rocket Step 1 of 6
- Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts - 3 Hyper Potion
- Catch 1 Shadow Pokémon - Galarian Darumaka encounter
- Win a raid - Darumaka encounter
Rewards: 1000 XP, 15x Pokéballs, 3x Rare Candy
Team GO Rocket Step 2 of 6
- Catch 5 Shadow Pokémon - 10 Pinap Berry
- Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws in a row - 10 Razz Berry
- Defeat 5 Team Go Rocket Grunts - 10 Nanab Berry
Rewards: 1500 XP, 1000 Stardust, 10 Great Balls
Team Go Rocket Step 3 of 6
- Purify 5 Shadow Pokémon - 1000 XP
- Defeat 5 Team Go Rocket Grunts - 1000 XP
- Earn 3 Candies walking with your buddy - 1000 XP
Rewards: 2000 XP, 15 Great Balls, Rocket Radar
Team Go Rocket Step 4 of 6
- Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo - 1500 XP
- Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff - 1500 XP
- Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Sierra - 1500 XP
Rewards: 2500 XP, 1000 Stardust, Super Rocket Radar
Team Go Rocket Step 5 of 6
- Find the Team Go Rocket Boss Giovanni - 5 Max Potion
- Battle the Team Go Rocket Boss - 20 Ultra Balls
- Defeat the Team Go Rocket Boss - 5 Max Revives
Rewards: 3000 XP, 1x Lucky Egg, 2 Golden Razz Berry
Silent Schemes Step 6 of 6
- Claim Reward - 2500 XP
- Claim Reward - 2500 XP
- Claim Reward - 2500 XP
Rewards: 1x Fast TM, 1x Charged TM, 2x Silver Pinap Berry
How Field Notes: Team Go Rocket works in Pokémon Go
Field Notes: Team Go Rocket, which appeared in July 2022 at the start of the Battle Weekend Challenge event, is the latest in the line of Team Go Rocket quests.
To access this research quest, you must first complete the 'tutorial' quest, A Troubling Situation, and complete any previous Team Go Rocket quest you might have already started, such as An Inter-egg-sting Development and The Shadowy Threat Grows.
Don't worry if you're far behind in the Team Go Rocket lineup, because, once you've completed your current Rocket quest, you'll automatically jump to Team Go Rocket.
Each Team Go Rocket quest is based around defeating the crime organisation grunts and purifying Shadow Pokémon, which can be found at invaded PokéStops around the world.
You'll also need to battle the Leaders Arlo, Cliff and Sierra and, eventually, Giovanni.
Aside from these specific tasks, Team Go Rocket works exactly the same as the other research quests, which challenge you to complete a number of objectives in a specific order.
You'll have a good amount of time to complete Field Notes: Team Go Rocket. Generally, these types of quests don't expire, but you may want to get started before the Ultra Unlock: Battle Weekend event ends on Sunday, 10th September at 12am (local time). You'll be able to take advantage of numurous bonuses that will make completing the steps more worthwhile.
Tips for completing Field Notes: Team Go Rocket
Here are some tips which will help you complete Field Notes: Team Go Rocket in Pokémon Go:
- Don't forget to use Pinap Berries when catching Shadow Pokémon to ensure you gather enough Candy to purify the Pokémon once it's yours.
- Before battling the three Team Go Rocket Leaders and Giovanni, make sure you check the possibilities for their lineups, so that you can plan an effective team of counters.
- Since both the Leaders and Giovanni have a selection of Pokémon they can use, it's a good idea to investigate their team before properly defeating them - provided you have some healing items on standby for this first 'trial' encounter. You can do this by using a Pokémon which is guaranteed to defeat their first Pokémon, which will always be the same, and, once you know what they're second choice is, you can plan accordingly. Just remember that their lineup may change if you move to a different PokéStop.
- If you're having trouble securing three Nice Throws in row, try finding a Pokémon with a large catch radius. Be patient with this one - it's tricky!
- Remember - you can now use a Remote Raid pass to partake in battles from the comfort of your own home if you are struggling with the raid-specific step.
Good luck completing the latest Team Go Rocket research quest!