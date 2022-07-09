Pokémon Go Battle Weekend Challenge steps and evolve Pokémon move list

Battle Weekend is part of the Sixth Anniversary event celebrations in Pokémon Go.

During this weekend event, you can take part in the Battle Weekend Challenge, get extra rewards in the GO Battle League, and evolve certain starter Pokémon to learn moves featured in past events.

There are many more perks available during Battle Weekend in Pokémon Go, so we'll go over everything available during the event, including a Pokémon move list for all the starters that can learn previous fast and charged attack moves during the weekend.

On this page:

Catching Pheromosa at Go Fest Berlin 2022 in Pokémon Go.

Battle Weekend Challenge quest steps in Pokémon Go

Battle Week Challenge is a research quest in Pokémon Go included as part of Battle Weekend during the Sixth Anniversary event. The quest can be obtained by logging into Pokémon Go between the start of Battle Weekend - Saturday, 9th July at 12am (local time) - until Sunday, 10th July at 11:59pm (local time.

Once you’ve picked up the Battle Weekend Challenge, you can then complete it before it expires. Although, we recommend completing it as soon as you can so that getting Shadow Latios easier.

Below, you'll find all of the steps and rewards for the Battle Weekend Challenge quest in Pokémon Go:

Battle Weekend Challenge Step 1 of 4

Power up Pokémon 15 times - Machop encounter

Use a Charged TM - 1 x Fast TM

Evolve 3 Pokémon - 1 x Charged TM

Rewards: 1000 Stardust, 2500 Stardust and 1x Premium Battle Pass

After clearing this first step you will then have a choice to make. Either select Raids, Grunts, and Gyms! as a branch, or GO Battle League. You'll find the steps for each below.

Battle Weekend Challenge Step 2 of 4 (Raids, Grunts, and Gyms!)

Battle in a Gym 5 times - 5 x Rare Candy

Use super-effective Charged attacks in 10 Gym Battles - Stunfisk encounter

Battle in 2 Raids - 2,500 XP

Win 2 Raids - Swinub encounter

Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 2,500 Stardust

Defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader 3 times - Beldum encounter

Rewards: Chansey encounter, 1x Lucky Egg and 1x Star Piece

Battle Weekend Challenge Step 2 of 4 (GO Battle League!)

Battle a Trainer in the Great League 5 times - 5x Rare Candy

Win 1 Great League Trainer Battle - Stunfisk encounter

Battle in the GO Battle League (10 times) - 2,500 XP

Achieve Rank 5 in the GO Battle League - Beldum encounter

Win 2 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League - Swinub encounter

Battle in the GO Battle League (20 times) - 2,500 Stardust

Rewards: Chansey encounter, 1x Lucky Egg and 1x Star Piece

After completing either of the second steps here, you will progress to the third and final step. This is the same regardless of which one you picked.

Battle Weekend Challenge Step 3 of 3

Claim reward - 25 Poké Balls

Claim reward - 15 Great Balls

Claim reward - 10 Ultra Balls

Rewards: Charizard encounter.

Don't forget to take on the Field Notes: Team GO Rocket Special Research quest that released alongside the Battle Weekend. You have plenty of time to do it, and can battle Team GO Rocket Leaders as you go. Here's more info on its quest steps.

Battle Weekend evolve Pokémon move list in Pokémon Go

Another perk included during Battle Weekend is that certain starter Pokémon will learn previous event-exclusive moves when evolved during the event.

This means if you evolve your starter between Saturday, 9th July at 12am (local time) and Sunday, 10th July at 11:59pm (local time), that Pokémon will receive a rare fast or charged attack move.

Here's every fast and charged attack move available during the Battle Weekend event, and what Pokémon can learn them:

Frenzy Plant (Charged Attack)

Bulbasaur

Chikorita

Treecko

Turtwig

Snivy

Blast Burn (Charged Attack)

Charmander

Cyndaquil

Torchic

Chimchar

Tepig

Hydro Cannon (Charged Attack)

Squirtle

Totodile

Mudkip

Piplup

Oshawott

Dragon Breath (Fast Attack)

Charmander

Everything else you need to know about Battle Weekend in Pokémon Go

On top of the Battle Weekend Challenge and the return of previous event-exclusive fast and charged attack moves, there are many other benefits to take advantage of during Battle Weekend.

To help with the Battle Weekend Challenge, and your Shadow Pokémon collection, Team GO Rocket balloons will appear every two hours during the event, and you'll earn 50% extra Stardust and x2 Mysterious Components from defeating their Team GO Rocket Grunts. Shadow versions of Geodude, Shix, and Purrloin, will also be added to the game for the first time.

Additionally, these Team Go Rocket Grunts - as well as their leaders, Sierra, Cliff, and Arlo - are also using different Shadow Pokémon during Battle Weekend. So, you'll have to rework your current team lineup in order to defeat them.

You can also use a Charged TM during Battle Weekend to help a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack 'Frustration' if you wish too.

Other Battle Weekend perks are available for taking part in the GO Battle League. You'll get x5 Stardust from the league's rewards, can take part in 20 GO Battle League sets each day, and encounter Legendary Pokémon in GO Battle League reward encounters at Rank 16 and up.

Lastly, if you plan on taking advantage of the Sixth Anniversary event Raids available during Battle Weekend, you'll get an extra 50% XP from sucessfully completing a Riad, and can earn an additional free Raid Pass each day of Battle Weekend.

Hope you have fun during Battle Weekend!

Battle Weekend dates and times

The Ultra Unlock: Battle Weekend will take place between Saturday, July 9th at midday to 11:59pm on Sunday, July 10th, both at local time.

With the quest steps themselves, know that they will be able to claim until the end of Season of Go - which ends September 1st at 10am local time - so don't worry if you aren't around during these hours!