Pokémon Go 6th Anniversary event steps, rewards and field research tasks

The current Anniversary event celebrates six years of Pokémon Go!

During this event, you can join in the festivities by completing the Anniversary event timed research, and field research tasks.

There are also a variety of other bonuses you can enjoy during the Pokémon Go sixth Anniversary event, including the worldwide release of shiny Pansear and new Charmeleon, Charizard, and Pikachu costumes.

Catching Pheromosa at Go Fest Berlin 2022 in Pokémon Go.

Pokémon Go 6th Anniversary event quest steps and rewards

The Anniversary event timed research will be available in Pokémon Go until Tuesday, 12th July at 8pm (local time). By completing this quest, you’ll earn a selection of rewards, including encounters with rare Pokémon.

Below, you'll find all of the steps and rewards for the Anniversary event timed research quest in Pokémon Go:

'Anniversary event' Step 1 of 6

Catch 15 Pokémon - x15 Poké Balls

- x15 Poké Balls Catch 5 different species of Pokémon - x10 Great Balls

- x10 Great Balls Make 5 Nice Throws - x5 Ultra Balls

- x5 Ultra Balls Make 3 Great Throws - 500 XP

- 500 XP Make 5 Curveball Throws - Foongus encounter

- Foongus encounter Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon - 500 Stardust

Step completions rewards: x1 Poffin and Cake Costume Pikachu encounter

'Anniversary event' Step 2 of 6

Play with your buddy - x5 Razz Berries

- x5 Razz Berries Give your buddy a treat - x5 Nanab Berries

- x5 Nanab Berries Take a snapshot of your buddy - x5 Pinap Berries

- x5 Pinap Berries Battle another trainer with your buddy Pokémon while it's adventuring with you - 500 XP

- 500 XP Earn 5 hearts with your buddy - Eevee encounter

- Eevee encounter Earn a candy exploring with your buddy - 500 Stardust

Step completion rewards: 2500 Stardust and a Party Hat Charmander encounter

'Anniversary event' Step 3 of 6

Take 5 snapshots of wild Pokémon - x5 Potions

- x5 Potions Take a snapshot of Charmander - x5 Revives

- x5 Revives Take a snapshot of your buddy - x15 Poké Balls

- x15 Poké Balls Take snapshots of 5 different Pokémon - 500 XP

- 500 XP Take a snapshot of a Normal-type Pokémon - Meowth encounter

- Meowth encounter Take snapshots of 3 different Fire, Water, or Grass-type Pokémon - 500 Stardust

Step completion rewards: x1 Unova Stone and a Pansear encounter

'Anniversary event' Step 4 of 6

Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms - x20 Poké Balls

- x20 Poké Balls Hatch an egg - x3 Golden Razz Berries

- x3 Golden Razz Berries Walk 2km - x3 Silver Pinap Berries

- x3 Silver Pinap Berries Earn a candy exploring with your buddy - 500 XP

- 500 XP Complete 5 field research tasks - x3 Rare Candy

- x3 Rare Candy Battle in a Gym 3 times - 500 Stardust

Step completion rewards: x1 Premium Raid Pass and a Gible encounter

'Anniversary event' Step 5 of 6

Send 5 gifts to friends - x5 Super Potions

- x5 Super Potions Send 5 gifts and add a sticker to each - x5 Revives

- x5 Revives Transfer 15 Pokémon - 500 XP

- 500 XP Battle in 2 Raids - x1 Fast TM

- x1 Fast TM Win a level 1 or higher raid - x1 Charged TM

- x1 Charged TM Power up Pokémon 10 times - 500 Stardust

Step completion rewards: x1 Rocket Radar and a Snorlax encounter

Wash Rotom.

'Anniversary event' Step 6 of 6

Claim reward! - 1000 XP

- 1000 XP Claim reward! - 1000 XP

- 1000 XP Claim reward! - 1000 XP

- 1000 XP Claim reward! - 1000 XP

- 1000 XP Claim reward! - 1000 XP

- 1000 XP Claim reward! - 1000 XP

Step completion rewards: 2500 Stardust, 2500 XP, and a Wash Rotom encounter

Pokémon Go 6th Anniversary event Field research tasks

Throughout the sixth Anniversary event for Pokémon Go, you'll be able to collect a variety of exclusive field research tasks by spinning PokéStops. These special tasks will stick around until the Anniversary event ends on Tuesday, 12th July at 8pm (local time).

Here are the field research tasks for the current Anniversary event in Pokémon Go:

Spin 6 PokéStops or Gyms reward - Bulbasaur, Charmander or Squirtle encounter

reward - Bulbasaur, Charmander or Squirtle encounter Use 6 Berries to help catch Pokémon reward - Chikorita, Cyndaquil or Totodile encounter

reward - Chikorita, Cyndaquil or Totodile encounter Catch 6 different species of Pokémon - Treecko, Torchic or Mudkip encounter

Earn 6 hearts with your buddy reward - Turtwig, Chimchar or Piplup encounter

reward - Turtwig, Chimchar or Piplup encounter Make 6 Curveball Throws reward - Snivy, Tepig or Oshawott encounter

reward - Snivy, Tepig or Oshawott encounter Send 6 gifts and add a sticker to each reward - Chespin, Fennekin or Froakie encounter

reward - Chespin, Fennekin or Froakie encounter Take 6 snapshots of wild Pokémon reward - Rowlet, Litten or Popplio encounter

reward - Rowlet, Litten or Popplio encounter Catch 6 Pokémon reward - x10 Poké Balls, x5 Great Balls and x2 Ultra Balls

reward - x10 Poké Balls, x5 Great Balls and x2 Ultra Balls Make 6 Nice Throws reward - x25 Venusaur Mega Energy, x25 Charizard Mega Energy and x25 Blastoise Mega Energy

Everything else you need to know about the 6th Anniversary event in Pokémon Go

The sixth Anniversary event in Pokémon Go sees the release of new costumes for Charmeleon, Charizard, and Pikachu. You'll be ble to evolve your previous Party Hat Charmanders to get Party Hat Charmeleon and Charizard, as well as locating them in the wild along with Cake Costume Pikachu. All new costumed Pokémon can also be shiny, if you're lucky.

As well as new costume Pokémon, global trainers will get the chance the catch Pansear again during the sixth Anniversary event thanks to Go Fest Ultra Unlock bonuses - and this time Pansear can be shiny. The usually region-locked Pokémon is a rare catch for most, so finding its new shiny variant during the event would be an even rarer get.

Some smaller features during the event include new avatar items available from the in-game shop, and event-themed stickers earned spinning PokéStops, opening gifts, and from the in-game shop. The new Anniversary avatar items will stick around, even after the event ends.

Throughout the Anniversary event, you can also expect to encounter the Pokémon listed below more frequently:

Bulbasaur

Charmander

Squirtle

Pikachu

Chespin

Fennekin

Froakie

Machop

Ledyba

Ralts

Buneary

Pansear

Venipede

Bunnelby

Litleo

Pikipek

Gabite

Clauncher

Helioptile

Pansear, Gabite and Clauncher.

Although they will appear in the wild more often during the Anniversary event than they usually would, Gabite, Clauncher, and Helioptile will be the rarest of the increased spawns listed above. Make sure to add them to your Pokédex or get more candy using Pinap Berries while you have the chance!

There will also be a Battle Weekend event within the Anniversary event itself that will run from Saturday, 9th July at 12am (local time) to Sunday 10th July at 11:59pm (local time). You can earn increased rewards from the Go Battle League and taking on Team GO Rocket grunts and leaders, amongst other perks.

Finally, here's who you'll be able to battle in Raids during the Anniversary event:

One-star Raids

Cake Costume Pikachu

Dratini

Unown E

Pansear

Three-star Raids

Venusaur

Party Hat Charizard

Blastoise

Tyranitar

Metagross

Five-star Raids

Mega Raids

Mega Charizard X (from 6th July until 7th July)

Mega Charizard Y (from 7th July until 12th July)

Every Raid boss listed above has the chance to be shiny when capturing, except Tyranitar and Metagross.

Hope you enjoy Pokémon Go's 6th anniversary!