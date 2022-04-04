Pokémon Go Silent Schemes quest steps and rewards

Pokémon Go Silent Schemes quest steps and rewardsShh.
Silent Schemes is the latest instalment in the Team Go Rocket invasion storyline in Pokémon Go which began way back in July 2019 with A Troubling Situation.
There has been a break in this quest series - the last we've seen was back in 2021 - but you can expect the familar gauntlet of grunt trainer battles and catching Shadow Pokémon before taking on the leaders and, eventually, Giovanni himself.
You'll also be rewarded with experience and a range of items for every quest steps you complete.
Silent Schemes quest steps in Pokémon Go
Below you'll find all six quest steps, including each individual challenges and reward, for Silent Schemes in Pokémon Go.
Remember - you need to have completed your previous Team Go Rocket research quest, which started with A Troubling Situation back in 2019, to access this quest.
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information!
Silent Schemes Step 1 of 6
- Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts - 3 Hyper Potion
- Catch 1 Shadow Pokémon - 1 Revive
- Win a raid - Breloom encounter
Rewards: 1000 XP, 15 Pokéballs, 3 Rare Candy
Silent Schemes Step 2 of 6
- Catch 5 Shadow Pokémon - 10 Pinap Berry
- Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws in a row - 10 Razz Berry
- Defeat 5 Team Go Rocket Grunts - 10 Nanab Berry
Rewards: 1500 XP, 1000 Stardust, 10 Great Balls
Silent Schemes Step 3 of 6
- Purify 5 Shadow Pokémon - 1000 XP
- Defeat 5 Team Go Rocket Grunts - 1000 XP
- Earn 3 Candies walking with your buddy - 1000 XP
Rewards: 2000 XP, 15 Great Balls, Rocket Radar
Silent Schemes Step 4 of 6
- Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo - 1500 XP
- Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff - 1500 XP
- Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Sierra - 1500 XP
Rewards: 2500 XP, 1000 Stardust, Super Rocket Radar
Silent Schemes Step 5 of 6
- Find the Team Go Rocket Boss Giovanni - 5 Max Potion
- Battle the Team Go Rocket Boss - 20 Ultra Balls
- Defeat the Team Go Rocket Boss - 5 Max Revives
Rewards: 3000 XP, 1x Lucky Egg, 2 Golden Razz Berry
Silent Schemes Step 6 of 6
- Claim Reward - 2500 XP
- Claim Reward - 2500 XP
- Claim Reward - 2500 XP
Rewards: 1x Fast TM, 1x Charged TX, 2 Silver Pinap Berry
How Silent Schemes works in Pokémon Go
Silenct Schemes, which appeared in March 2022 at the start of the All-Hands Rocket Retreat event and the debut of Salandit and Salazzle, is the latest in the line of Team Go Rocket quests.
To access this research quest, you must first complete the 'tutorial' quest, A Troubling Situation, and complete any previous Team Go Rocket quest you might have already started, such as An Inter-egg-sting Development and The Shadowy Threat Grows.
Don't worry if you're far behind in the Team Go Rocket lineup, because, once you've completed your current Rocket quest, you'll automatically jump to Silent Schemes.
Each Team Go Rocket quest is based around defeating the crime organisation grunts and purifying Shadow Pokémon, which can be found at invaded PokéStops around the world.
You'll also need to battle the Leaders Arlo, Cliff and Sierra and, eventually, Giovanni.
Aside from these specific tasks, Silent schemes works exactly the same as the other research quests, which challenge you to complete a number of objectives in a specific order.
There is no time limit for Silent Schemes - and, after completing it, you'll automatically start the next Team Go Rocket research quest upon its release.
April 2022 introduces the Silent Schemes event, which requires learning new Leader counters and Giovanni counters. Elsewhere, we've recently seen new Ditto disguises as part of the Season of Alola, which also introduced An Akala Adventure and more Gen 7 Pokémon including Fomantis and Tapu Lele. Elsewhere, off the back of the Go Tour Johto event is Masterwork Research Apex to complete.
Tips for completing Silent Schemes
Here are some tips which will help you complete Silent Schemes in Pokémon Go:
- Don't forget to use Pinap Berries when catching Shadow Pokémon to ensure you gather enough Candy to purify the Pokémon once it's yours.
- Before battling the three Team Go Rocket Leaders and Giovanni, make sure you check the possibilities for their lineups, so that you can plan an effective team of counters.
- Since both the Leaders and Giovanni have a selection of Pokémon they can use, it's a good idea to investigate their team before properly defeating them - provided you have some healing items on standby for this first 'trial' encounter. You can do this by using a Pokémon which is guaranteed to defeat their first Pokémon, which will always be the same, and, once you know what they're second choice is, you can plan accordingly. Just remember that their lineup may change if you move to a different PokéStop.
- If you're having trouble securing three Nice Throws in row, try finding a Pokémon with a large catch radius. Be patient with this one - it's tricky!
- Remember - you can now use a Remote Raid pass to partake in battles from the comfort of your own home if you are struggling with the raid-specific step.
Good luck completing the latest Team Go Rocket research quest!
