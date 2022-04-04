Pokémon Go Silent Schemes quest steps and rewards

Silent Schemes is the latest instalment in the Team Go Rocket invasion storyline in Pokémon Go which began way back in July 2019 with A Troubling Situation.

There has been a break in this quest series - the last we've seen was back in 2021 - but you can expect the familar gauntlet of grunt trainer battles and catching Shadow Pokémon before taking on the leaders and, eventually, Giovanni himself.

You'll also be rewarded with experience and a range of items for every quest steps you complete.

On this page:

