Pokémon Go A Paldean Adventure field research tasks and Collection Challenges
Pokémon from the Paldea region burst into Pokémon Go!
A Paldean Adventure celebrates the true release of Gen 9 in Pokémon Go. You can now find Pokémon from the Paldea region, like Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly, in Pokémon Go!
As part of this Pokémon Go event, you can complete the A Paldean Adventure Collection Challenge and event-exclusive field research tasks. You’ll also find the Lechonk's Adventure quest steps below to help you earn all of its rewards.
A Paldean Adventure also includes the release of A Paldean Adventure Special Research. This special research quest is available throughout the Season of Adventures Abound and will help you add some Gen 9 Pokémon to your collection.
On this page:
- 'Lechonk's Adventure' quest step
- Sprigatito Collection Challenge Pokémon list
- Fuecoco Collection Challenge Pokémon list
- Quaxly Collection Challenge Pokémon list
- Lechonk Collection Challenge Pokémon list
- A Paldean Adventure field research tasks
- Everything else you need to know about the A Paldean Adventure event
'Lechonk's Adventure' quest step in Pokémon Go
The Lechonk's Adventure is a research quest running throughout both the A Paldean Adventure and Ultra Unlock: Paldea event.
Since it runs across two events, Lechonk's Adventure expires on Friday 15th September at 8pm (local time). If you want to earn the rewards for this research quest, you must complete it before this time or else the rewards will vanish forever.
Below you’ll find all of the Lechonk's Adventure quest step and rewards, but be wary of spoilers!
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information.
'Lechonk's Adventure' Step 1 of 1
- Catch 9 Pokémon - Lechonk
- Catch 1 Pokémon - Lechonk
- Catch 5 Pokémon - Lechonk
- Use 9 Berries to help catch Pokémon - Lechonk
- Send 9 Gifts to friends - Lechonk
Rewards: 900 XP, 900 Stardust and Lechonk encounter
Sprigatito Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
The Sprigatito Collection Challenge is part of the A Paldean Adventure event in Pokémon Go. It will be available until Sunday 10th September at 10am (local time).
By completing this Collection Challenge you’ll earn both progress to your Elite Collector Medal and some rewards. If you miss that deadline though, you’ll get nothing.
Below you’ll find the Pokémon in the Sprigatito Collection Challenge, along with how to collect them:
- Sprigatito - In the wild, 7km egg pool and event-exclusive field research task (Catch 9 Pokémon)
- Hoppip - In the wild
- Lechonk - In the wild, 7km egg pool, event-exclusive field research task (Catch 3 Pokémon), from Lechonk's Adventure quest and other three Collection Challenges
Completing this challenge will reward you with 1000 Stardust and Lechonk encounter.
Fuecoco Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
The Fuecoco Collection Challenge is part of the A Paldean Adventure event in Pokémon Go. It will be available until Sunday 10th September at 10am (local time).
By completing this Collection Challenge you’ll earn both progress to your Elite Collector Medal and some rewards. If you miss that deadline though, you’ll get nothing.
Below you’ll find the Pokémon in the Fuecoco Collection Challenge, along with how to collect them:
- Fuecoco - In the wild, 7km egg pool and event-exclusive field research task (Catch 9 Pokémon)
- Houndour - In the wild and seasonal field research task (Make 5 Great Throws)
- Lechonk - In the wild, 7km egg pool, event-exclusive field research task (Catch 3 Pokémon), from Lechonk's Adventure quest and other three Collection Challenges
Completing this challenge will reward you with 1000 Stardust and Lechonk encounter.
Quaxly Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
The Quaxly Collection Challenge is part of the A Paldean Adventure event in Pokémon Go. It will be available until Sunday 10th September at 10am (local time).
By completing this Collection Challenge you’ll earn both progress to your Elite Collector Medal and some rewards. If you miss that deadline though, you’ll get nothing.
Below you’ll find the Pokémon in the Quaxly Collection Challenge, along with how to collect them:
- Quaxly - In the wild, 7km egg pool and event-exclusive field research task (Catch 9 Pokémon)
- Buizel - In the wild
- Lechonk - In the wild, 7km egg pool, event-exclusive field research task (Catch 3 Pokémon), from Lechonk's Adventure quest and other three Collection Challenges
Completing this challenge will reward you with 1000 Stardust and Lechonk encounter.
Lechonk Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
The Lechonk Collection Challenge is part of the A Paldean Adventure event in Pokémon Go. It will be available until Sunday 10th September at 10am (local time).
By completing this Collection Challenge you’ll earn both progress to your Elite Collector Medal and some rewards. If you miss that deadline though, you’ll get nothing.
Below you’ll find the Pokémon in the Lechonk Collection Challenge, along with how to collect them:
- Lechonk - In the wild, 7km egg pool, event-exclusive field research task (Catch 3 Pokémon), from Lechonk's Adventure quest and other three Collection Challenges
- Fletchling - In the wild
Completing this challenge will reward you with 1000 Stardust and Lechonk encounter.
A Paldean Adventure field research tasks in Pokémon Go
You can collect event-exclusive field research tasks by spinning PokéStops throughout the A Paldean Adventure event in Pokémon Go. While these tasks can be saved in your field research collection to be completed after the event ends, you may want to finish them during the event to help you complete the above Collection Challenge.
Here are the A Paldean Adventure field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Catch 3 Pokémon reward - Lechonk encounter
- Catch 9 Pokémon reward - Sprigatito, Fuecoco or Quaxly encounter
- Hatch an Egg reward - 750 Stardust
Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information.
Everything else you need to know about the A Paldean Adventure event in Pokémon Go
The A Paldean Adventure event is running until Sunday 10th September at 10am (local time). At this point the Ultra Unlock: Paldea event will begin and bring even more Gen 9 Pokémon to Pokémon Go!
First, however, you’ll want to spend some time catching the first wave of Gen 9 Pokémon released into Pokémon Go, which are listed below:
- Sprigatito
- Floragato (Evolve Sprigatito using 25 Sprigatito Candy)
- Meowscarada (Evolve Floragato using 100 Sprigatito Candy)
- Fuecoco
- Crocalor (Evolve Fuecoco using 25 Fuecoco Candy)
- Skeledirge (Evolve Crocalor using 100 Fuecoco Candy)
- Quaxly
- Quaxwell (Evolve Quaxly using 25 Quaxly Candy)
- Quaquaval (Evolve Quaxwell using 100 Quaxly Candy)
- Lechonk
- Oinkologne (Evolve Lechonk using 50 Lechonk Candy)
Shiny Lechonk and Oinkologne are also being released as part of this event!
A new special research quest, called A Paldean Adventure Special Research, has also been released to help you catch these new Gen 9 Pokémon. A Paldean Adventure Special Research is available until Friday 1st December at 9:59am (local time), so you have more than enough time to collect this new quest.
There are also a number of Ultra Unlock bonuses running throughout the A Paldean Adventure event. The first two see you receiving x4 catch XP and stardust alongside every Pokémon you catch. Golden PokéStops will also be appearing throughout this event and, while you can’t find Roaming Form Gimmighouls from these PokéStops, you may earn Gimmighoul Coins!
The above bonuses will also be available during the Ultra Unlock: Paldea event.
Another Ultra Unlock running throughout this event is that Unown A, D, E, L and P (I wonder what word that spells…) can be fought in one-star raids.
Alongside these Unowns, you can battle the following Pokémon in raids:
|One Star
|Three Star
|Five Star
|Mega
|Unown A
|Machamp
|Kartana
|Mega Manectric
|Unown D
|Camerupt
|Celesteela
|Unown E
|Metagross
|Unown L
|Turtonator
|Unown P
It’s important to note that Kartana will be available in five-star raids in the northern hemisphere and Celesteela in five-raids in the southern hemisphere until Friday 8th September. These Ultra Beasts will then switch hemispheres - Kartana to the southern hemisphere and Celesteela in the northern hemisphere - until Saturday 16th September.
Here are Pokémon which will be appearing more frequently in the wild during A Paldean Adventure:
- Hoppip
- Houndour
- Buizel
- Fletchling
- Sprigatito
- Fuecoco
- Quaxly
- Lechonk
The shiny rates for Hoppip, Houndour, Buizel and Fletchling will also be increased during this event, so, if you’re missing them from your shiny collection, now is the time to hunt them down.
Any 7km egg you collect from opening Gifts during A Paldean Adventure can hatch one of the following Pokémon:
- Sprigatito
- Fuecoco
- Quaxly
- Lechonk
Finally, you’ll be able to enter Lechonk in PokéStop Showcases during the event.
Hope you enjoy A Paldean Adventure and good luck catching the new Gen 9 Pokémon!