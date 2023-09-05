Pokémon Go A Paldean Adventure field research tasks and Collection Challenges

A Paldean Adventure celebrates the true release of Gen 9 in Pokémon Go. You can now find Pokémon from the Paldea region, like Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly, in Pokémon Go!

As part of this Pokémon Go event, you can complete the A Paldean Adventure Collection Challenge and event-exclusive field research tasks. You’ll also find the Lechonk's Adventure quest steps below to help you earn all of its rewards.

A Paldean Adventure also includes the release of A Paldean Adventure Special Research. This special research quest is available throughout the Season of Adventures Abound and will help you add some Gen 9 Pokémon to your collection.

On this page:

Sprigatito Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go The Sprigatito Collection Challenge is part of the A Paldean Adventure event in Pokémon Go. It will be available until Sunday 10th September at 10am (local time). By completing this Collection Challenge you’ll earn both progress to your Elite Collector Medal and some rewards. If you miss that deadline though, you’ll get nothing. Below you’ll find the Pokémon in the Sprigatito Collection Challenge, along with how to collect them: Sprigatito - In the wild, 7km egg pool and event-exclusive field research task (Catch 9 Pokémon)

- In the wild, 7km egg pool and event-exclusive field research task (Catch 9 Pokémon) Hoppip - In the wild

- In the wild Lechonk - In the wild, 7km egg pool, event-exclusive field research task (Catch 3 Pokémon), from Lechonk's Adventure quest and other three Collection Challenges Completing this challenge will reward you with 1000 Stardust and Lechonk encounter.

Fuecoco Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go The Fuecoco Collection Challenge is part of the A Paldean Adventure event in Pokémon Go. It will be available until Sunday 10th September at 10am (local time). By completing this Collection Challenge you’ll earn both progress to your Elite Collector Medal and some rewards. If you miss that deadline though, you’ll get nothing. Below you’ll find the Pokémon in the Fuecoco Collection Challenge, along with how to collect them: Fuecoco - In the wild, 7km egg pool and event-exclusive field research task (Catch 9 Pokémon)

- In the wild, 7km egg pool and event-exclusive field research task (Catch 9 Pokémon) Houndour - In the wild and seasonal field research task (Make 5 Great Throws)

- In the wild and seasonal field research task (Make 5 Great Throws) Lechonk - In the wild, 7km egg pool, event-exclusive field research task (Catch 3 Pokémon), from Lechonk's Adventure quest and other three Collection Challenges Completing this challenge will reward you with 1000 Stardust and Lechonk encounter. Lechonk in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Quaxly Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go The Quaxly Collection Challenge is part of the A Paldean Adventure event in Pokémon Go. It will be available until Sunday 10th September at 10am (local time). By completing this Collection Challenge you’ll earn both progress to your Elite Collector Medal and some rewards. If you miss that deadline though, you’ll get nothing. Below you’ll find the Pokémon in the Quaxly Collection Challenge, along with how to collect them: Quaxly - In the wild, 7km egg pool and event-exclusive field research task (Catch 9 Pokémon)

- In the wild, 7km egg pool and event-exclusive field research task (Catch 9 Pokémon) Buizel - In the wild

- In the wild Lechonk - In the wild, 7km egg pool, event-exclusive field research task (Catch 3 Pokémon), from Lechonk's Adventure quest and other three Collection Challenges Completing this challenge will reward you with 1000 Stardust and Lechonk encounter.

Lechonk Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go The Lechonk Collection Challenge is part of the A Paldean Adventure event in Pokémon Go. It will be available until Sunday 10th September at 10am (local time). By completing this Collection Challenge you’ll earn both progress to your Elite Collector Medal and some rewards. If you miss that deadline though, you’ll get nothing. Below you’ll find the Pokémon in the Lechonk Collection Challenge, along with how to collect them: Lechonk - In the wild, 7km egg pool, event-exclusive field research task (Catch 3 Pokémon), from Lechonk's Adventure quest and other three Collection Challenges

- In the wild, 7km egg pool, event-exclusive field research task (Catch 3 Pokémon), from Lechonk's Adventure quest and other three Collection Challenges Fletchling - In the wild Completing this challenge will reward you with 1000 Stardust and Lechonk encounter.

A Paldean Adventure field research tasks in Pokémon Go You can collect event-exclusive field research tasks by spinning PokéStops throughout the A Paldean Adventure event in Pokémon Go. While these tasks can be saved in your field research collection to be completed after the event ends, you may want to finish them during the event to help you complete the above Collection Challenge. Here are the A Paldean Adventure field research tasks in Pokémon Go: Catch 3 Pokémon reward - Lechonk encounter

reward - Lechonk encounter Catch 9 Pokémon reward - Sprigatito, Fuecoco or Quaxly encounter

reward - Sprigatito, Fuecoco or Quaxly encounter Hatch an Egg reward - 750 Stardust Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information. Image credit: Niantic