How to get Tyrunt and evolution Tyrantrum in Pokémon Go

Tyrunt and Tyrantrum, its evolution, are two Gen 6 Pokémon which debuted in Pokémon Go during the Season of Go, at the same time as fellow fossil Amaura.

Released as part of 2022’s Adventure Week event in Pokémon Go, Tyrunt and Tyrantrum are both rock and dragon-type Pokémon.

Below you’ll learn how to get Tyrunt and evolve it into Tyrantrum in Pokémon Go.

How to get Tyrunt in Pokémon Go

Tyrunt first appeared in Pokémon Go during Adventure Week on Tuesday, 7th June 2022.

Throughout this event, you can obtain Tyrunt through a variety of methods:

In the wild - Appearing more frequently during set hours on Research Day, Sunday, June 12th

- Appearing more frequently during set hours on Research Day, Sunday, June 12th Adventure Week field research tasks - Walk 5km and Spin 25 PokéStops or Gyms

- Walk 5km and Spin 25 PokéStops or Gyms Adventure Challenge reward - Earn 5 Candies exploring with your buddy

- Earn 5 Candies exploring with your buddy Hatching 7km eggs - Must collect the egg during Adventure Week for the chance to hatch Tyrunt

As you can see from the methods listed above, the easiest way to catch a Tyrunt is to either find it in the wild during Research Day, or by completing field research. Although keep in mind that Tyrunt is just a possible reward from these field research tasks, as Amaura can be encounted instead.

Although there are many methods to get just one, make sure you're catching plenty of Tyrunt, as you need that Candy for its evolution!

If you want to catch Tyrunt by completing the Adventure Week field research task, it’s important to remember that the tasks given by PokéStops change on a day-to-day basis. This means this specific task may be rather hard to find, since you can receive event-exclusive tasks alongside the regular pool of monthly field research tasks.

If you wish to use this method, we recommend finding a Pokémon Go group for your local area, because someone might have already found the PokéStop you’re looking for.

At the time of writing, we don’t know what Tyrunt’s spawn rate will be once Adventure Week has ended. There is a chance, however, that it will be quite hard to find, along with all the other rare Pokémon in the game.

How to evolve Tyrunt into Tyrantrum in Pokémon Go

To evolve Tyrunt into Tyrantrum in Pokémon Go, you need to collect 50 Tyrunt Candy and evolve it during the day.

Both Tyrunt and Tyrantrum are rock and dragon-type Pokémon. (Image credit: pokemon.com)

You can easily collect enough Tyrunt Candy by using Pinap Berries when catching it or by walking with a Tyrunt as your buddy.

At the time of writing, we’re yet to see whether Tyrunt and Tyrantrum will hold any weight in the Go Battle League.

Still, if you want to complete the Kalos Pokédex, then you need to collect enough Tyrunt Candy to complete this evolution and Adventure Week is the best time to achieve this.

Good luck catching, and evolving, Tyrunt!