Pokémon Go Adventure Week Collection Challenges, research tasks and bonuses

Adventure Week is a staple Pokémon Go and this year takes a look at Fossil Pokémon, along with a number of other Rock and Ground-types.

There's a number of Adventure Week Collection Challenges for you to complete during this Pokémon Go event and we've listed how to find the included Pokémon down below. You can also complete the Adventure Week event-exclusive research tasks and benefit from a selection of bonuses.

This event also includes Adventure Week: Taken Over where we'll see Team Rocket attempt to control Pokémon Go once again. Like previous Taken Over events, it will bring a new Special Research quest and changes to the Team Rocket Leaders lineups.

Ancient Discoveries Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go Ancient Discoveries is one of the Adventure Week Collection Challenges running in Pokémon Go until Monday 12th August at 11:59pm (local time). As always, you need to complete the Ancient Discoveries Collection Challenge before this deadline if you want to earn all of its rewards. It's important to note that two of the Pokémon in this Collection Challenge can only be obtained through evolution. This means if you obtain these Pokémon through any other means, such as a trade, then it won't count towards this challenge. Make sure to use Pinap Berries when catching their pre-evolutions to ensure you have enough Candy. Here are the Pokémon in the Ancient Discoveries Collection Challenge, along with how to find them: Kabuto - In the wild or seasonal research tasks ('Make 3 Great Throws' and 'Make 5 Great Curveball Throws')

- In the wild or seasonal research tasks ('Make 3 Great Throws' and 'Make 5 Great Curveball Throws') Kabutops - Evolve Kabuto using 50 Kabuto Candy

- Evolve Kabuto using 50 Kabuto Candy Aerodactyl - In the wild or sesonal research task ('Win 5 Raids')

- In the wild or sesonal research task ('Win 5 Raids') Omanyte - In the wild or seasonal research tasks ('Make 3 Great Throws' and 'Make 5 Great Curveball Throws')

- In the wild or seasonal research tasks ('Make 3 Great Throws' and 'Make 5 Great Curveball Throws') Omastar - Evolve Omanyte using 50 Omanyte Candy Completing this challenge will reward you with 2500 Stardust, 25 Mega Aerodactyl Energy and an Anorith encounter.

Dig It Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go The Dig It Collection Challenge is available throughout the Adventure Week event in Pokémon Go until its end on Monday 12th August at 11:59pm (local time). Just like the above Collection Challenge, you'll need to complete Dig It before this time if you want to earn all of its rewards. Like the above Collection Challenge, two of the Pokémon in this one must be obtained via evolution. Attempting to catch them through any other means will not count towards this Collection Challenge, so make sure you're using Pinap Berries when catching their pre-evolutions. Below you'll find all of the Pokémon in the Dig It Collection Challenge, along with how to find them: Drilbur - In the wild or event-exclusive research task ('Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms')

- In the wild or event-exclusive research task ('Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms') Excadrill - Evolve Drilbur using 50 Drilbur Candy

- Evolve Drilbur using 50 Drilbur Candy Dunsparce - In the wild or event-exclusive research task ('Catch 10 Rock-type Pokémon')

- In the wild or event-exclusive research task ('Catch 10 Rock-type Pokémon') Diglett - In the wild or seasonal research tasks ('Catch 7 different species of Pokémon' or 'Make 5 Nice Throws')

- In the wild or seasonal research tasks ('Catch 7 different species of Pokémon' or 'Make 5 Nice Throws') Dugtrio - Evolve Diglett using 50 Diglett Candy For completing this challenge, you'll receive 2500 Stardust, 25 Mega Aerodactyl Energy and a Lileep encounter.

Adventure Week field research tasks in Pokémon Go You can collect event-exclusive research tasks for this Adventure Week by spinning PokéStops in Pokémon Go. These tasks can be saved and completed after the event ends, but you may want to complete a couple during it as the encounter rewards could help you complete the above Adventure Week Collection Challenges. Here are the Adventure Week field research tasks in Pokémon Go: Catch 10 Rock-type Pokémon reward - Dunsparce or Roggenrola encounter

reward - Dunsparce or Roggenrola encounter Evolve a Pokémon reward - Lileep, Anorith encounter or 10 Mega Aerodactyl Energy

reward - Lileep, Anorith encounter or 10 Mega Aerodactyl Energy Explore 2km reward - Crandios, Tyrunt or Archen encounter

reward - Crandios, Tyrunt or Archen encounter Hatch an Egg reward - Shieldon, Tirtouga or Amaura encounter

reward - Shieldon, Tirtouga or Amaura encounter Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms reward - Drilbur or Bunnelby encounter Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information. Lileep and Anorith are some of the Fossil Pokémon you can earn encounters through event-exclusive research tasks during Adventure Week.