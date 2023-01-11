Genshin Impact Paimon's Starlight Expedition answers for web event

Paimon's Starlight Expedition is the current web event in Genshin Impact where you need to answer questions correctly in order to win Primogems.

There are 17 questions, but you thankfully only need to answer five correctly to earn x40 Primogems as a reward. Answering more will complete a small sticker challenge, letting you see some unique chibi drawings of some characters.

We've got all the correct answers for Paimon's Starlight Expedition web event in Genshin Impact below, along with a short explainer on how it works.

Genshin Impact Paimon's Starlight Expedition web event explained

For Paimon's Starlight Expedition web event, you have to listen to the short clip of music, then select what character it's associated with from the dropdown box on the upper left-hand corner, then click 'Submit Answer'.

Don't worry if you can't remember whose music is playing, as there are also visual clues to help you. The biggest clue is what colour the question mark is written on. Yellow means you should pick one of the Geo characters, whereas light blue means it's a Cryo character's song, and dark blue is for Hydro users.

The little pictures on the journal can also assist you, which can represent ascension materials from a character's region, or things closely associated with them. For example, a picture of Onikabuto was included in the journal when Itto was the correct answer, a fox was present instead when Yae Miko was correct, and there was a dice and Starconch shell for Yelan.

Once you've correctly answered five of the 17 questions, you can click the 'Starlight Notes' tab on the lower right-hand corner of the screen to share your results and get a redemption code for x40 Primogems. You don't actually need to share the post, just clicking a platform to begin sharing is enough.

You can continue playing to see some cute stickers of characters, or reset the web event if you want to play again. You won't get any other rewards for answering more than five questions.

You have until 18th January to play the Starlight Expedition web event and get your code, but you get until 25th January to redeem your code.

Genshin Impact Paimon's Starlight Expedition web event answers

Everybody gets the songs and clues for the Starlight Expedition web event in the same order. You can check to see what song you're currently on by clicking the 'Starlight Notes' button in the lower right-hand corner and looking at your sticker collection.

Here's all the correct answers for Paimon's Starlight Expedition web event in Genshin Impact:

Song No. Correct Answer Song 1 Arataki Itto Song 2 Shenhe Song 3 Kamisato Ayato Song 4 Yelan Song 5 Nilou Song 6 Nahida Song 7 Gorou Song 8 Yun Jin Song 9 Yae Miko Song 10 Kuki Shinobu Song 11 Tighnari Song 12 Collei Song 13 Candace Song 14 Shikanoin Heizou Song 15 Dori Song 16 Cyno Song 17 Layla

For more help in Genshin Impact, we've got a beginner's guide with tips and tricks, information on version 3.4, redemption codes, the next Banner, and Dendroculus locations.