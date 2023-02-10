Quen Challenge is one of the tasks associated with the School of Llama quests in Fortnite.

Via a web portal, Fortnite players can complete School of Llama challenges to move around a map. One such challenge is the Quen Challenge, which takes place on a Creative playlist island.

Here's how to complete Quen Challenge in Fortnite, and what to do if you run into any bugs, like the challenge not clearing for you once you've finished it.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Cinematic Trailer.

Fortnite Quen challenge walkthrough

The very first thing that you should do before you take on the Quen Challenge is search for the island using its Island Code. This could help you with some bugs later on, so it's best to just input the code before diving in. The code is: 5412-2194-1119v32.

Once you have input the Quen Challenge Island Code, load into a match. First off, you will need to approach the Quest Board and interact with it. It'll explain that a Jester has made one too many jokes about the King, and must be protected and escorted out of the area. Walk over to the Jester and interact with them to trigger the quest.

Pressing 'X' at any time will get the Jester to follow you. You will need to keep doing this unfortunately, because if you stray too far, or if the Jester bugs out between objectives, its follow function will be reset. Lead the Jester into the first courtyard, and kill 10 enemies that spawn here.

You'll start off with a sword, which can be use to cut down your foes. There are also coins littered around. Collect them and spend them at the shop in this first area. Buy a Bow, as it'll make things much easier. Keep following the coins with the Jester in tow, until you reach a gate. Head inside (the game will give you a directional marker to follow), and kill another group of Guards. There's another shop in here, so pick up the Primal Flame Bow if you can afford it.

The next room contains a large bath, which leads down to a staircase. Go underground, and deal with the enemies that spawn. In the next room, there's yet another shop, and a secret wall. Make sure to buy the Dynamite, and the Fiend Hunter Crossbow. Lead the Jester to the secret wall and they will open it.

You're in the sewers now, and must fight through waves of enemies, and then a boss. These are fiend enemies, and are a little harder to deal with. Once you've cleared them, there's another shop selling a crossbow with unlimited ammo.

You'll be ambushed again, and then lead into a room to face one more boss. If all goes to plan, the gate at the far side will open. Go through with the Jester and interact with the small boat. This will warp you to Kaer Morhen. In front of you is a large stone statue. Emote at it to finish the quest and gain tons of XP. The gate on the other side will open and you're free to explore the area, or exit from the menu.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Chapter 1 is here, complete with a new augments system, Geralt, the School of Llama web event, Falcon Scout, and the Ageless Champion to beat! Meanwhile, learn how to get XP fast, use the best PC settings, earn the Victory Umbrella, find character locations and earn a Victory Crown.

Fortnite Quen challenge not clearing error

Some players have reported that upon completion of the Quen Challenge, they have not seen it clear on the School of Llama web map. This is needed to clear an obstacle, so will halt your progress unless you can find a workaround. As we mentioned earlier, one workaround (thanks, u/Krazy_Mouse on Reddit) appears to be loading into the challenge via its Island Code (5412-2194-1119v32.) Another solution is to wait for a couple of hours for the map to register that you've cleared the challenge.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Unfortunately, the Quen Challenge is wrought with bugs at the time of writing. In our time playing, bosses disappeared through floors, objectives wouldn't progress, and the Jester would stop following constantly. You may need to play a few times to get through to the end, or wait for a fix from Epic. Your best bet is to use the Island Code trick, and to blitz through the challenge with friends. You get a lot of XP for completing it, so it's well worth sticking with in spite of the many frustrating bugs and errors.

If you would like to learn more about Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, visit our guides on how to easily damage Guardian Shields for micro chips, how to get XP fast, character locations, and animal locations.