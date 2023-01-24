How to hide in bushes that you threw down in Fortnite

Hide in different bushes you threw down is one of the time-limited weekly challenges you need to complete in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

The quest is a little confusingly worded, and the item you use to complete it can actually help you win matches, making it valuable past this challenge. So, we've detailed how to hide in bushes you threw down in Fortnite below.

You'll earn 16k XP for completing the quest, which can help you earn Battle Stars for this season's Battle Pass.

How to hide in bushes you threw down in Fortnite

To hide in bushes you threw down in Fortnite, you have to use Big Bush Bombs. These are portable bushes that you can deploy, similar to the Port-a-Fort item.

Big Bush Bombs are located everywhere you can find loot, including on the ground, inside normal and Oathbound chests, and Supply Drops. You can also check the loot that drops when you eliminate an opponent to see if they had some Big Bush Bombs in their inventory.

To throw a Big Bush Bomb, select it from your inventory, aim it like you would a grenade, then press the shoot button.

All you have to do to hide in this bush you threw down is walk into it.

Just keep in mind that you have to hide in two different bushes you throw to complete this weekly challenge. Big Bush Bombs are found in stacks of two, so this might only be a problem if you've looted one from an eliminated player.

Throwing Big Bush Bombs also counts towards the weekly challenges to throw something and to throw something within five seconds of damaging an opponent. So, keep picking up Big Bush Bombs when you're done to help complete these quests too!

Once you've completed these challenges, you might want to use Big Bush Bombs to help you win matches. They're very useful when paired with the 'Bush Warrior' Augment that allows you to regenerate shields and some health while in a bush or other large foliage.

If you would like to learn more about Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, visit our guides on the Falcon Scout, how to get XP fast, character locations, and animal locations.