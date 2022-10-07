Destroy Chrome structures is a new quest in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

It's a bit of a tricky challenge, as the task doesn't specify what counts as a Chrome structure in Fortnite. Furthermore, there's actually a bit of confusion in the quest description itself, meaning that many players have been struggling to complete it.

Completing this challenge will reward you with 20k XP, which will help you unlock more skins for the Battle Pass.

How to destroy Chrome structures in Fortnite

Chrome stuctures can generally be found in the new Chrome locations on the map. These include, but are not limited to, Herald's Sanctum, Lustrous Lagoon, and Shimmering Shrines.

Chrome structure locations.

Now the strange part, to complete this quest you will actually need to use Chrome Splash on buildings before breaking walls, chests and other objects around you. This is not specified in the quest, but appears to just be poor wording on the game's behalf.

Certain objects you've Chromed will be considered Chrome structures.

You can find Chrome Splash as floor loot and in chests, but we recommend going to the above landmarks on the eastern side of the map, as they're great locations for finding and destroying Chrome objects, which drop Chrome Splash.

Pick up as much Chrome Splash as you can, then head to a non-Chromed building. You may have to travel to another location like Coney Crossroads. Head inside the building and splash everything in sight. Now, break everything you can. Chests, walls and barrels all count here.

Breaking Chrome structures not working for you?

As we mentioned previously, the destroy Chrome structures quest is worded somewhat confusingly at present. What it should say is destroy structures that you have Chromed. If you're having trouble, head to a multi-story building and splash as much as you can using Chrome Splash.

Once you've Chromed everything in sight, break the building's foundations to bring it down. This should all count towards the quest.

