Fortnite Cozy Lodge location, where to check Cozy Lodge for slice of pizza

Check the Cozy Lodge each day to possibly find a slice of pizza is one of the Winterfest 2022 challenges you need to complete in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

We've detailed the Cozy Lodge location in Fortnite below, along with where to find the pizza slices in Cozy Lodge.

You'll earn 16k XP for completing this Winterfest 2022 quest, which will help you earn Battle Stars for this season's Battle Pass.

Fortnite Cozy Lodge location

The Cozy Lodge usually makes an appearance in Fortnite around the holidays each year, but can't actually be found while playing a match.

This is because the Cozy Lodge in Fortnite is located on the main menu, on the snowflake tab beside 'Play'. So to find Cozy Lodge, all you have to do is tab over to this snowflake and then press the button to enter it.

You'll then be taken to a nice fireside cabin where you can open presents every day and complete special Winterfest 2022 challenges, like finding pizza slices.

Where to check Cozy Lodge for slice of pizza in Fortnite

For one of the Winterfest 2022 challenges, you're asked to check the Cozy Lodge each day to possibly find a slice of pizza. This means you won't always find pizza in the cabin when you check it. So keep coming back until you find all three slices to complete the challenge for 16k XP.

So far, here's where we've found pizza in Cozy Lodge in Fortnite:

To the right of the red candy cane carpet on the floor

On the table to the left of the fridge

A new pizza slice location will possibly be added at the same time as daily challenges reset. So this is 2pm in the UK (GMT), 3pm in CET, 6am in PST, and 9am in EST.

The first slice of pizza is on the ground, and the second is on the table beside the fridge.

The easiest way to find the pizza slices in Cozy Lodge is to cycle through all the interactable items in the room by going right and left, and up and down with your controller or mouse. Highlighted items will glow white, and you should interact with all of them, even the presents, to find the pizza easily.

Remember, there's only a possibility that a pizza slice will appear in the cabin each day, so if you can't find one, you'll have to come back and check another day.

