Fortnite Winterfest 2022 presents list and how to get all gifts

Winterfest 2022 continues the holiday tradition of giving free presents in Fortnite to those who visit the Cozy Lodge.

The free rewards change every year, so we've got a list of all Winterfest 2022 presents in Fortnite below, including what reward is in each gift.

For more help in Chapter 4 Season 1, we've got pages on when Geralt is releasing, Augments, and character locations.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Cinematic Trailer.

How to get presents in Fortnite during Winterfest 2022

To get free Winterfest rewards in Fortnite, you need to go to the Cozy Lodge and open presents. A new gift will become available every day until Winterfest ends on January 3rd, 2023 at 9am EST, which is 2pm in the UK (GMT).

Don't worry if you can't log in to Fortnite everyday, you won't be missing out! The presents stack, so you'll be able to get all of the rewards as long as you open all the gifts before January 3rd, 2023.

To go to the Cozy Lodge, tab to the snowflake section from the main menu, beside 'Play', then press the button to enter it.

You'll then be taken to the fireside of a lovely cabin where you'll see presents stacked to the left and right of the room. Click on one of the piles of presents, then select which gift you want to open to get your reward for that day.

You'll know how many presents you're allowed to open by looking at the counter on the upper left-hand corner of the screen, beside the day's number.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Chapter 1 is here, complete with a new augments system, the coming arrival of Geralt and the Ageless Champion to beat! We've also got a present list for Winterfest and Cozy Lodge and pizza slice locations. Meanwhile, learn how to get XP fast, earn the Victory Umbrella, find character locations and earn a Victory Crown.

List of all Winterfest 2022 presents in Fortnite

Every present in the Cozy Lodge has a specific reward inside of it. You can open them in any order, except for the one being helf by Gruff in the middle of the room, as it can only be opened once all of the other presents have been unwrapped.

With thanks to HYPEX on YouTube for filling in the blanks, if you're eyeing up a specific reward, here's a list of every Winterfest 2022 present, and exactly what's inside each of them:

Reward Present Side of room Har-Har-Har! Glider Tall yellow present with green bow (back row) Left Arctic Adeline Outfit Tall green present with red bow (back row) Left Sledgecracker Harvesting Tool Wide yellow present with red bow (middle row) Left Lil' Prancer Emote Purple present with yellow bow (middle row) Left Slushy Sneak Wrap Red present with green bow (middle row) Left Season's Guffings Spray Small yellow present with red bow (front row) Left Boom Bauble Emoticon Wide blue present with dark blue bow (front row) Left Rip and Tear (2016) Music Torn red square present with orange bow (front row) Left Wintry Whirligig Glider Tall purple present with blue bow (back row) Right Fa-La-La-Llama Back Bling Tall silver present with dark blue bow (back row) Right Gringle Gift Wrap Tall red present with green bow (middle row) Right When the Wind Blows Music Tall pink present with white bow (middle row) Right Ribbon Trail Contrail Wide blue present with yellow bow (front row) Right Sled Ready Guff Outfit Present in Gruff's hands Middle

If you would like to learn more about Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, visit our guides on character locations, Augments, how to get XP fast, and when Geralt is coming to Fortnite.