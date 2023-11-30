Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Jujutsu Chronicles codes November 2023

How to redeem Jujutsu Chronicles codes in Roblox.

Image credit: Jujutsu Chronicles
Matt Jarvis avatar
Guide by Matt Jarvis Contributor
Published on

Jujutsu Chronicles codes will let you jump right into the Roblox game inspired by the popular anime and manga series Jujutsu Kaisen.

Jujutsu Chronicles draws from the series following hero Yuji Itadori as he trains to become a jujutsu sorcerer and eats the cursed fingers of evil sorcerer Sukuna to try and contain the magical villain. Like in Jujutsu Kaisen, Jujutsu Chronicles players are able to channel their energy and train at the Tokyo Jujutsu High School to become a powerful jujutsu sorcerer by facing off against fellow players.

Using Jujutsu Chronicles codes can grant you bonus clan spins and curse spins to help you re-roll in search of the best abilities and clans for your characters in the Roblox game. Jujutsu Kaisen fans may want to watch out, as some Jujutsu Chronicles codes may be spoilers for the manga and anime!

On this page:

Jujutsu Chronicles codes

Here are all the working Jujutsu Chronicles codes in Roblox as of November 30th 2023.

  • Visits7M - 50 clan spins, 50 curse spins
  • Favs44K - 20 clan spins, 30 curse spins
  • Rework2 - 15 clan spins, 15 curse spins

How to redeem Jujutsu Chronicles codes

Before you redeem a Jujutsu Chronicles code, make sure you’re playing Jujutsu Chronicles in Roblox.

Once you’re in the game itself, look for the ‘Codes’ button in the bottom-left corner of the screen. It’s under your health bar, next to ‘Rates’.

Hit the Codes button to pop up a box with a field to enter your code. Type in your Jujutsu Chronicles code, making sure to check spelling and case-sensitive input.

Once it’s in, hit enter. If it’s correct and active, you should immediately see a notification at the top of the screen letting you know all the rewards you’ve unlocked.

If you receive a message telling you that the “Code is inactive or invalid”, make sure to double-check for typos and case-sensitive capitalisation. If it still doesn’t work, the code may have expired - make sure you claim any new Jujutsu Chronicles codes as soon as possible to avoid missing out!

Where are new Jujutsu Chronicles codes released?

The best place to find the latest Jujutsu Chronicles codes is right here. We’ll be keeping this page updated with new codes as they drop. As Jujutsu Chronicles codes only tend to be valid for a few days, make sure to check back regularly to avoid missing any freebies.

The creators of Jujutsu Chronicles often release new codes around milestones for the Roblox game, such as player counts and seasonal events. Some codes are announced via the official Jujutsu Chronicles Discord channel, so it can be worth joining if you want to stay up-to-date with any new codes.

Expired Jujutsu Chronicles codes

Below are all of the expired Jujutsu Chronicles codes in Roblox:

  • AlphaTester
  • AnotherThanks
  • BigThanks
  • BoostFix
  • Favs20K
  • Favs30K
  • Favs40K
  • FirstMillion
  • HAPPYHALLOWEEN
  • InventoryUpdate
  • Khronos
  • Likes4K
  • Likes7K
  • Likes8K
  • Likes9K
  • Likes12K
  • Likes14K
  • Likes15K
  • Likes16K
  • Likes17K
  • NewGun
  • NewGun2
  • OneYear
  • Pact400
  • Pity
  • Pity2
  • Pity3
  • RatesUp
  • Rebalance
  • Repay
  • RipGojo
  • Testing
  • TwoMillion
  • Update1
  • Visits3M
  • Visits4M
  • Visits5M
  • Visits6M

Looking for help with your next Roblox adventure too? Don't forget to also check out a few of our other guides: King Legacy codes, Blade Ball codes, ASTD codes and Peroxide codes.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Roblox

Android, iOS, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, PC, Mac

Related topics
Action Adventure Android Arcade iOS Mac PC Platformer PS4 PS5 Roblox Corporation
See 3 more RPG Simulation Xbox One
About the Author
Matt Jarvis avatar

Matt Jarvis

Contributor

Matt spent many years as a technology, PC and video game journalist before writing about tabletop games as the editor of Tabletop Gaming magazine. He joined Dicebreaker as editor-in-chief in 2019, and has been trying to convince the rest of the team to play Diplomacy since.

Comments