Jujutsu Chronicles codes November 2023

Jujutsu Chronicles codes will let you jump right into the Roblox game inspired by the popular anime and manga series Jujutsu Kaisen.

Jujutsu Chronicles draws from the series following hero Yuji Itadori as he trains to become a jujutsu sorcerer and eats the cursed fingers of evil sorcerer Sukuna to try and contain the magical villain. Like in Jujutsu Kaisen, Jujutsu Chronicles players are able to channel their energy and train at the Tokyo Jujutsu High School to become a powerful jujutsu sorcerer by facing off against fellow players.

Using Jujutsu Chronicles codes can grant you bonus clan spins and curse spins to help you re-roll in search of the best abilities and clans for your characters in the Roblox game. Jujutsu Kaisen fans may want to watch out, as some Jujutsu Chronicles codes may be spoilers for the manga and anime!

On this page:

Jujutsu Chronicles codes

Here are all the working Jujutsu Chronicles codes in Roblox as of November 30th 2023.

Visits7M - 50 clan spins, 50 curse spins

- 50 clan spins, 50 curse spins Favs44K - 20 clan spins, 30 curse spins

- 20 clan spins, 30 curse spins Rework2 - 15 clan spins, 15 curse spins

How to redeem Jujutsu Chronicles codes

Before you redeem a Jujutsu Chronicles code, make sure you’re playing Jujutsu Chronicles in Roblox.

Once you’re in the game itself, look for the ‘Codes’ button in the bottom-left corner of the screen. It’s under your health bar, next to ‘Rates’.

Hit the Codes button to pop up a box with a field to enter your code. Type in your Jujutsu Chronicles code, making sure to check spelling and case-sensitive input.

Once it’s in, hit enter. If it’s correct and active, you should immediately see a notification at the top of the screen letting you know all the rewards you’ve unlocked.

If you receive a message telling you that the “Code is inactive or invalid”, make sure to double-check for typos and case-sensitive capitalisation. If it still doesn’t work, the code may have expired - make sure you claim any new Jujutsu Chronicles codes as soon as possible to avoid missing out!

Where are new Jujutsu Chronicles codes released?

The best place to find the latest Jujutsu Chronicles codes is right here. We’ll be keeping this page updated with new codes as they drop. As Jujutsu Chronicles codes only tend to be valid for a few days, make sure to check back regularly to avoid missing any freebies.

The creators of Jujutsu Chronicles often release new codes around milestones for the Roblox game, such as player counts and seasonal events. Some codes are announced via the official Jujutsu Chronicles Discord channel, so it can be worth joining if you want to stay up-to-date with any new codes.

Expired Jujutsu Chronicles codes

Below are all of the expired Jujutsu Chronicles codes in Roblox:

AlphaTester

AnotherThanks

BigThanks

BoostFix

Favs20K

Favs30K

Favs40K

FirstMillion

HAPPYHALLOWEEN

InventoryUpdate

Khronos

Likes4K

Likes7K

Likes8K

Likes9K

Likes12K

Likes14K

Likes15K

Likes16K

Likes17K

NewGun

NewGun2

OneYear

Pact400

Pity

Pity2

Pity3

RatesUp

Rebalance

Repay

RipGojo

Testing

TwoMillion

Update1

Visits3M

Visits4M

Visits5M

Visits6M

Looking for help with your next Roblox adventure too? Don't forget to also check out a few of our other guides: King Legacy codes, Blade Ball codes, ASTD codes and Peroxide codes.