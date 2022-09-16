Pokémon Go Test Your Mettle quest steps, rewards and field research tasks

The Test Your Mettle event is focused around Steel types in Pokémon Go.

During this Pokémon Go event, you can complete the Test Your Mettle timed research quest for a variety of rewards, along with the event-exclusive field research tasks.

Test Your Mettle also sees the arrival of two new Pokémon - Togedemaru and, in raids, Mega Aggron.

'Test Your Mettle' quest steps in Pokémon Go

Test Your Mettle is a timed research Catch Challenge quest which is only available in Pokémon Go until Wednesday, 21st September at 8pm (local time). If you want to earn this quest’s rewards, you must complete it before this deadline.

Below you’ll find all of the Test Your Mettle quest steps and rewards - just be wary of spoilers.

Thank you to Silph Science from reddit for the help with filling in the gaps with the below.

'Test Your Mettle' Step 1 of 2

Catch 25 Steel-type Pokémon - x25 Pokéballs

Walk 2 km - Onix encounter

Make 15 Nice Throws - x20 Great Balls

Make 10 Great Throws - x10 Ultra Balls

Make 5 Curveball Throws - x10 Pinap Berries

Use 10 Berries to help you catch Pokémon - x25 Mega Steelix Energy

Rewards: Togedemaru encounter, x1 Magnetic Lure Module, 2,500 XP

'Test Your Mettle' Step 2 of 2

Catch 25 Steel-type Pokémon - x25 Pokéballs

Make 15 Nice Throws - x3 Golden Razz Berries

Evolve 3 Steel-type Pokémon - x20 Great Balls

Make 5 Excellent Throws - Beldum Encounter

Catch 5 different species of Steel-type Pokémon - Alolan Sandshrew encounter

Take Snapshots of five different wild Steel-type Pokémon - 1,000 Stardust

Rewards: Aron Encounter, 50 Aron Candy, 50 Aggron Mega Energy

The real draw from this event is finding your first Togedemaru - which will appear at the end of the first stage if you haven't discovered it elsewhere. Beyond that, it can help you get enough Aggron Mega Candy to get a Mega Evolution.

'Test Your Mettle' field research tasks in Pokémon Go

During the Test Your Mettle event in Pokémon Go, you can find event-exclusive field research tasks by spinning PokéStops. These tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed after the event ends if you so choose.

Here are the Test Your Mettle field research tasks in Pokémon Go:

Evolve 2 Steel-type Pokémon - x50 Mega Energy for Scizor or Steelix

Catch 5 Pokémon - Ferroseed, Magnemite or Nosepass encounter

Catch 10 Pokémon - Drilbur or Pineco encounter

Catch 15 Pokémon - Beldum encounter

Power up 5 Steel-type Pokémon - Togedemaru encounter

As above, field research is a useful way to get your hands on a Togedemaru, or Mega Energy for one of several Steel types.

Thank you to Silph Science from reddit for the help with filling in the gaps with the above.

Togedemaru, Beldum and Magnemite are among the possible field research encounters during the event.

Everything else you need to know about the 'Test Your Mettle' event in Pokémon Go

As mentioned, the draw of the Test Your Mettle event is finding a Togedemaru, as well as enough Mega Energy to help you evolve a Mega Aggron - both of which the main quest steps can help with.

There are, of course, a variety of bonuses and changes to spawns and raids to make the most of:

Test Your Mettle event bonuses

In terms of event bonuses, it's a Candy bonanza - with increased Candy and an increased chance of Candy XL with successful Nice, Great and Excellent Throws.

Test Your Mettle wild spawns

When it comes to wild spawns, the following will be boosted during the event:

Magnemite

Pineco

Nosepass

Aron

Beldum

Bronzor

Drilbur

Ferroseed

Togedemaru

Prinplup (rare)

Galarian Stunfisk (rare)

Test Your Mettle Raid encounters

In terms of raids, the following will appear.

One-star raids Three-star raids Five-star raids Mega Raids Scyther Magneton Celesteela Mega Aggron Beldum Skarmory Kartana Shieldon Mawile Klink Lairon Togedemaru

Earlier this week, we saw debut of two Steel-type Ultra Beasts in raids - Kartana in the Northern Hemisphere, and Celesteela in the Southern Hemisphere. Both will be around until 27th September - which is when Mega Aggron will also rotate out as well.

Kartana and Celesteela are the current five-star raid bosses.

Test Your Mettle 7km Eggs

Any 7km Eggs you earn during the event will hatch the following:

Alolan Sandshrew

Alolan Diglett

Galarian Meowth

Riolu

Galarian Stunfisk

Best of luck during the Test Your Mettle event!