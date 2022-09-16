How to get Togedemaru in Pokémon Go's latest event

Togedemaru is a Gen 7 Pokémon which debuted in Pokémon Go during the Season of Season of Light.

Released as part of 2022’s Test Your Mettle event alongside Mega Aggron, Togedemaru, the 'Roly-Poly' Pokémon, is a dual Electric and Steel-type.

Below you’ll learn all the ways on how to get Togedemaru in Pokémon Go, to add this Gen 7 creature to your Pokédex.

How to get Togedemaru in Pokémon Go

Togedemaru first appeared in Pokémon Go during the Test Your Mettle event which started on Friday, 16th September 2022.

You have until 8pm (local time) on 21st September to complete 'Test Your Mettle'.

There are few different ways to get Togedemaru during this event, and we'll go into detail for each one, but here's a quick list of all the ways you can get currently get Togedemaru in Pokémon Go:

As a boosted wild spawn

Battling in One-Star Raids

Completing the 'Power up 5 Steel-type Pokémon' Field Research

Completing Stage 1 of the 'Test Your Mettle: Catch Challenge' Timed Research

The two most reliable and cost-effective ways to ensure you get Togedemaru during this event is by completing the 'Power up 5 Steel-type Pokémon' Field Research or Stage 1 of the 'Test Your Mettle: Catch Challenge' Timed Research. Unlike some other Field Research tasks, Togedemaru is the only reward you can get for completing this particular challenge.

Just keep in mind that as a Timed Research, you only have until the Test Your Mettle event ends on Wednesday, 21st September at 8pm (local time) to complete it's first stage and get Togedemaru as a reward. We recommend also completing Stage 2 of Test Your Mettle to get some other handy rewards, including an Aron, Beldum, and Sandshrew encounter.

Togedemaru

The next best way to currently get Togedemaru in Pokémon Go is by taking it on in One-Star Raids. It will cost either a Raid Pass or a Remote Raid Pass to do so, but as a One-Star, you should be able to take on Togedemaru on your own. If you want to get Togedemaru or Togedemaru Candy this way, then we recommend claiming the current Pokémon Go Prime Gaming rewards if you have an Amazon Prime subscirption, as you can get a Raid Pass amongst its current rewards.

Lastly, you can get Togedemaru as a boosted wild spawn during the Test Your Mettle event, but this is the least reliable way to get a Togedemaru, particularly if your after its Candy. Still, if you do see one, make sure to use a Razz Berry or Golden Razz Berry if your really want to catch it, or a Pinap Berry if you already have one and just want its Candy.

Togedemaru isn't known to evolve in any of the previous Pokémon games, so its unlikely this little Electric and Steel-type will evolve in Pokémon Go, but you still might want its Candy if you plan on using it in the Battle League.

Good luck catching Togedemaru!