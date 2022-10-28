How to get and use Double XP in Modern Warfare 2

Double XP is a great way to climb those multiplayer ranks in most Call of Duty games, including Modern Warfare 2.

You can get Double Weapon XP Tokens to level-up your guns faster, and standard Double XP Tokens to help with ranking up your player account, which will get you more guns, perks, killstreaks, field upgrades, and more! So if you want to have full customisation and access to some of the best benefits, you'll want to rank up as quick as you can.

To help you climb those ranks and level-up your weapons, we've detailed how to get Double XP in Modern Warfare 2 below, along with how to use Double XP once you've got your hands on some Tokens.

How to get Double XP in Modern Warfare 2

Double XP Tokens are consumable items that you can activate to receive x2 XP for every objective, kill, and match you complete. Playing each mode correctly, like going for the objective over your own personal KD ratio will earn you more player XP in the long-term, and having Double XP active while playing well results in your ranking up quicker.

Double Weapon XP Tokens are another consumable item that will net you x2 XP towards the specific weapons you're using, which unlock special attachments and other guns.

Both of these Double XP Tokens only last for a certain amount of time, usually 30 minutes or an hour, which take up real time, not game time. So get ready to play as much as you can while a Token is activate to make the most of it!

Here's some ways you can earn Double XP Tokens in Modern Warfare 2:

Completing campaign missions

Purchasing the Vault Edition through a previous Call of Duty store

Purchasing special promotional food and drinks

There are four standard Double XP Tokens and four Double Weapon XP Tokens to get by completing campaign missions in Modern Warfare 2.

For purchasing the Vault Edition of Modern Warfare 2 through the Warzone, Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War, or Modern Warfare (2019) stores, you'll get 10 Hours of Double XP Tokens and 10 Hours of Double Weapon XP Tokens.

The special promotional food and drink offers will differ depending on what country you're in, but at launch, we know that Little Caesars and Mountain Dew are offering Double XP Tokens in the US by purchasing valid products from them. Burger King also has a promotion across multiple countries, but not the US or UK currently at the launch of the game.

#ModernWarfareII x Burger King



You can get a #MWII meal at Burger King in some regions worldwide! It comes with a FREE Operator Skin & Double XP!



Additionally, there will be Double XP Weekends in the future that don't require a Token, and the Season 1 Battle Pass will likely have Double XP Tokens as rewards when it goes live.

How to use Double XP Tokens in Modern Warfare 2

If you've got a Token burning a hole in your Operator's pocket, then you'll need to go into a multiplayer game mode first to use it.

Any multiplayer game mode from the main menu will do, but it's best to go into the mode you want to play next to save some time after you activate a Token.

Once you're in a multiplayer game mode, before entering the matchmaking lobby, you should see 'XP Tokens' beside the option to start matchmaking.

To use an XP Token in Modern Warfare 2, click 'XP Tokens' from this menu and then consume whatever Token you wish to use next. The green Tokens are for double player XP, whereas the orange Tokens are for double weapon XP.

Hope you're enjoying multiplayer in Modern Warfare 2!