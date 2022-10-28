How to check KD in Modern Warfare 2 and what we know about Combat Record

KD is a very important player statistic in the multiplayer mode of Modern Warfare 2 and any Call of Duty game, as it tracks the ratio of how many kills to deaths you have achieved across all multiplayer playlists.

Although not as important when playing objective-based modes like Headquarters or Search and Destroy, it's still a good indicator when looking at your Combat Record to see how well you've been playing, and improving.

We've detailed how to check KD in Modern Warfare 2 below, along with information on the mysteriously absent Combat Record feature.

How to check KD in Modern Warfare 2

The only way to currently check your KD ratio in Modern Warfare 2 at launch is on the scoreboard at the end of a match. This isn't visible while still playing, so you must wait until the end to see how well you did.

The columns are a little too spaced out at launch, but you should normally be able to check your personal KD and others you played with under the 'K/D Ratio' section. It's the decimal point number.

Unfortunately, there's no way to see your KD ratio right now other than from single matches. So unless you're taking note and averaging your KD at the end of every match, you can't see how well you've been doing across all the modes and matches you've been playing, in regards to kills and deaths.

What we know about Modern Warfare 2 Combat Record at launch

You can't see your overall KD or other stats because there is no Barracks or Combat Record feature currently in MW2. It's a bit of a strange omission, and unlike Hardcore mode and the Season 1 battle pass, their absence hasn't been acknowledged by developer Infinity Ward.

Due to this, we don't know for sure if and when Combat Record or Barracks will be available in Modern Warfare 2, but we have got an unofficial confirmation that it exists from popular Call of Duty Calling Card news source TheMW2Ghost on Twitter.

OH BABY LETS GO.



I’ve just seen all the Calling cards and the ‘Mastery Challenges’.



Thank god. Not sure why they’re not in the game yet, but they DO exist.



Combat record too. #MWII — MW2 OG (@TheMW2Ghost) October 27, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

We're inclined to believe them, and that Combat Record and checking KD will return in Modern Warfare 2, as it would be a very strange feature for Call of Duty to suddenly drop without warning, seeing how popular it is.