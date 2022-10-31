How to claim Modern Warfare 2 Twitch drop rewards, including the Watchdog 141 Blueprint

Modern Warfare 2 Twitch drops are only running for a limited time after launch, so you don't have long to make sure you've claimed all of your Twitch drop rewards, including the Watchdog 141 Weapon Blueprint!

To help you redeem your free rewards, we've detailed how claim Modern Warfare 2 Twitch drops below.

For all your other MW2 multiplayer needs, we've also got pages on how to unlock every Operator, the best M4 loadout, and how to get Double XP Tokens.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Xbox Beta Tested + Ground War PS5 Analysis

How to claim MW2 Twitch drops

All of the current Modern Warfare 2 Twitch drops end on on Sunday, 6th November 2022. To claim all rewards associated with this current batch of drops, you'll need to link your Twitch Prime account with your Activision account, then watch any Modern Warfare 2 Twitch stream with drops enabled for a total of sixty minutes.

Here's exactly how to claim MW2 Twitch drops:

Look out for this message in drop-enabled streams.

Streamers who have MW2 drops enabled will usually put it in their stream description, so searching 'MW2 drops' or 'Modern Warfare 2 drops' on Twitch should give you lots of streamer choices.

When you start watching, to ensure the streamer actually has drops enabled, look out for the Twitch drops notification near the chat bar with the MW2 logo. This confirms that watching this particular stream counts towards claiming your Modern Warfare 2 Twitch drops.

Once you reach certain watch time milestones, you'll get a notification on Twitch informing you of your new Modern Warfare 2 reward. Click on it, or go to 'Drops' to claim your rewards from your Twitch Inventory.

Once claimed, you will be able to see your Twitch Drop rewards in Modern Warfare 2. If you can't see your rewards, fully shut down the game, then launch it again.

Getting stuck into multiplayer? We explain the best guns in Modern Warfare 2 - as well as individual pages on putting together an MP5 loadout, FTAC loadout, M4 loadout, M16 loadout and FSS Hurricane loadout. At launch, you might be wondering where the Battle Pass and Hardcore Tier 1 modes are, as well as how to claim Modern Warfare 2 Twitch drops. Elsewhere, learn how to turn off crossplay on PlayStation and Xbox, get and use Double XP, check KD and unlock all MW2 Operators. Playing the story? We have explainers on how long the Modern Warfare 2 campaign is and all safe code combinations.

How to get Watchdog 141 Weapon Blueprint and other MW2 Twitch Drop rewards

To get the Watchdog 141 Weapon Blueprint in Modern Warfare 2, you'll need to watch Twitch streamers with drops activated who are playing MW2 for a total of sixty minutes. Make sure you've got your Twitch Prime account linked to your Activision account, as detailed above, or your watch time won't count towards any of the drops.

There are other rewards you will get before this, so here's every current Twitch drop reward for Modern Warfare 2 and how to get them:

MW2 Twitch watch time Reward 15 minutes Medallion 141 Weapon Charm 30 minutes Death’s Angel Calling Card and Emblem 45 minutes Something In My Teeth Weapon Sticker 60 minutes Watchdog 141 Weapon Blueprint

As a reminder, you need to link your Activision account with your Twitch Gaming account in order to receive these rewards to use in Modern Warfare 2.