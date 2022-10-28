Modern Warfare 2 Hardcore Tier 1 multiplayer modes explained

Hardcore modes, renamed Tier 1 for multiplayer in Modern Warfare 2, are a set of playlists that have gained fan-favourite status in Call of Duty over the years.

Modern Warfare Hardcore modes are not to be confused with the Realism mode, which is a separate thing entirely.

Although you might be eager to jump straight into Tier 1 at launch, you might have to wait a little longer than expected, but we'll go over everything we know about Hardocore modes, AKA Tier 1, in Modern Warfare 2 below.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Xbox Beta Tested + Ground War PS5 Analysis.

How to play Tier 1 Hardcore modes in Modern Warfare 2

Although still generally referred to as Hardcore, these difficult playlists have been renamed to Tier 1, however that's not the only reason you can't find Hardcore in multiplayer right now.

With Tier 1 not showing up in multiplayer playlists, you might be wondering if Modern Warfare 2 even has Hardcore mode in multiplayer. Thankfully, you will be able to play Hardcore eventually, but it's unfortunately not available at launch.

Although Developer Infinity Ward didn't give specifics on when it would be added, it did note that Tier 1 would be "available soon".

For everyone wondering, Tier 1 is not in the game at launch, but will be available soon.



Stay frosty 🫡 — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) October 28, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

This is different to the Battle Pass, which while similarly not available at launch, does have a date penned in.

Disappointing if Hardcore is usually your go-to for multiplayer in Call of Duty, but there are still plenty of modes you can play right now while we wait for Tier 1 to drop, which include:

Team Deathmatch

Domination

Kill Confirmed

Free For All

Headquarters

Hardpoint

Search and Destroy

3rd Person Moshpit (in Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Hardpoint)

Invasion

Ground War

Prisoer Rescuew

Knock Out

When Tier 1 does get added to multiplayer, accessing it might be clear from the multiplayer menu, or it might follow the same process as it did in the original Modern Warfare reboot. This was done by selecting the 'Filter' option in the main multiplayer lobby.

When you pressed 'Filter', you were able to select and deselect the modes you wanted to play. Then you had to reveal the Tier 1 Hardcore playlists by pressing 'Square' on PlayStation, or 'X' on Xbox.

How Hardcore was accessed in Modern Warfare (2019).

Hopefully it's a little more streamlined than this in Modern Warfare 2, but we won't know until Tier 1 is available.

Everything we know about Tier 1 Hardcore modes in Modern Warfare 2

Tier 1 (AKA Hardcore) will be a lot more challenging compared to traditional multiplayer modes in Modern Warfare 2.

Operators have less health and limited HUD elements, and friendly fire is on. These gameplay alterations are consistent throughout all game modes that support a Tier 1 variant.

What these game modes are exactly, we're not sure, but based off playlists included in Modern Warfare back in 2019, we might expect the following Tier 1 Hardcore variations:

Tier 1 Team Deathmatch

Tier 1 Cyber Attack

Tier 1 Domination

Tier 1 Search and Destroy

Tier 1 Headquarters

Based on how it worked in previous Call of Duty games, it's also likely that you will be able to track your ranking against those of your friends within the 'Leaderboards' part of the multiplayer lobby.