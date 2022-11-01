How to unlock all weapons and Platforms in Modern Warfare 2

Unlocking weapons in Modern Warfare 2 is different from past Call of Duty titles.

Alongside increasing a player level in multiplayer, many weapons are unlocked as part of skill tree-like 'Platforms'.

There's a bit of complexity to these new systems in Modern Warfare 2 however, and that's what this guide will delve into, explaining how to level up and unlock all weapons and their associated Platforms.

How to unlock weapons in Modern Warfare 2

First, we need to make a distinction between player level and weapon level, as well as explain Platforms and Receivers.

Every player has a player level, and every weapon has a weapon level.

Your player level increases as you earn XP by playing and completing multiplayer matches and challenges, unlocking new weapons, killstreaks, equipment and more.

The player level progression track.

Meanwhile, weapon levels are tied to individual weapons. When using a weapon in multiplayer matches, it will level up, unlocking additional weapons and attachments at various intervals.

The M4 at weapon level 20.

Whilst several weapons are unlocked by increasing your player level, many others are unlocked by levelling weapons as part of the new 'Platform and Receivers' system.

Platforms explained, and how progression works in Modern Warfare 2

Platforms and Receivers are part of a new weapon and attachment unlock system designed to cut down the grind for attachments per weapon.

Platforms are a family of weapons that share similar visual traits and attachment availability - these and their starting weapons become available at different player level thresholds.

Receivers are weapons within a Platform - these are unlocked by levelling other weapons within the same Platform.

Additionally, all weapons in a Platform have their own set of attachment unlocks acquired by increasing the weapon's level by using it in matches.

Since this new terminology is a bit confusing, using the M4 Platform - the first you'll have access to - as an example, here's a step-by-step process of how unlocking weapons within a Platform works:

Reach player level 4 and unlock custom loadouts From the custom loadout weapon select screen, view the M4 Platform The M4 Platform contains four unlockable weapons: FTAC Recon, 556 Icarus, M16, and FSS Hurricane To unlock each of these, you have to use and level different weapons within the M4 Platform By levelling the M4 to levels 13 and 18, you'll unlock the FTAC Recon and 556 Icarus respectively Once they're unlocked, levelling the 556 Icarus to level 13 and FTAC Recon to level 16 will then subsequently unlock the M16 and FSS Hurricane respectively

This entire unlock process is visualised in-game via skill tree-esque tables, shown in the image below.

The M4 Platform and all its Receivers (weapons).

You can also zoom into each weapon's progression tracks by selecting each one to view all their attachment and Receiver unlocks as shown below.

The M4 progression track and its level 13 reward of the FTAC Recon Battle Rifle.

Bear in mind the exact unlock requirements and weapons and will differ slightly for other Platforms, but the general concept is the same.

As an additional note, if you're an owner of the Vault Edition of Modern Warfare 2, you'll have access to the FJX Cinder Weapon Vault, which instantly unlocks the M4 Platform and all its weapon and attachment unlocks.

The M4 (left) and 556 Icarus (right) from the FJX Cinder pack.

Weapon Vaults not only instantly unlock all the rewards from an entire weapons Platform, but also provide a unique, universal aesthetic and visual design that can be selected for all the weapons and their attachments.

As of launch, FJX Cinder is the only Weapon Vault available, but it's possible more will be added with each season.

All Modern Warfare 2 weapon, Platform unlocks by player level

Of the 51 weapons available in Modern Warfare 2 at launch, 28 are earned by increasing your player level, and the others are instead acquired through Platforms by increasing weapon levels.

Requirement Weapon and Platfom unlocks Player Level 4 M4 Assault Rifle

M4 Platform Player Level 4 MP7 (VEL 46) SMG

LMP Platform Player Level 4 Bryson 800 Shotgun

Bryson 800 Series Platform Player Level 4 Sakin MG LMG

Sakin MG Platform Player Level 4 EBR-14 Marksman Rifle

Ordnance Weapon Platform Player Level 4 MCPR-300 Sniper Rifle

MRBA Platform Player Level 4 P890 Handgun

Bruen 890 Platform Player Level 4 PILA Launcher

No Platform Player Level 5 PDSW 528 SMG

Tactique Defense Platform Player Level 7 SP-R 208 Marksman Rifle

Bryson Long Rifle Platform Player Level 9 Expedite 12 Shotgun

Expedite Platform Player Level 13 .50 GS Handgun

Sakin G Series Platform Player Level 14 STRELA-P Launcher

No Platform Player Level 16 Lachmann-762 Battle Rifle

Lachmann and Meer Platform Player Level 17 Combat Knife Secondary Melee

No Platform Player Level 19 TAQ-56 Assault Rifle

Tactique Verte Platform Player Level 23 Kastov 762 Assault Rifle

Kastovia Platform Player Level 24 JOKR Launcher

No Platform Player Level 25 RAAL MG LMG

RAAL Platform Player Level 28 Lockwood MK2 Marksman Rifle

Mark 2 Platform Player Level 31 X12 Handgun

XRK Platform Player Level 32 RPG-7 Launcher

No Platform Player Level 36 Lockwood 300 Shotgun

Lockwood Sport Platform Player Level 37 Riot Shield Primary Melee

No Platform Player Level 38 Fennec 45 SMG

Fennec Platform Player Level 39 Basilisk Handgun

Basilisk 500 Platform Player Level 41 STB 556 Assault Rifle

Bruen Bullpup Platform Player Level 44 Signal 50 Sniper Rifle

Signal Platform

Note: For the weapon unlocks listed with a level 4 requirement, they're first available to use and equip when custom loadouts are unlocked.

The Lachmann and Meer Platform.

All Modern Warfare 2 weapon unlocks by weapon level

As mentioned, many other weapons are unlocked by levelling weapons within Platforms.

Below is a list of all the weapons unlocked by increasing the level of weapons within the Platforms mentioned above:

Weapon Weapon Level Requirement FTAC Recon Battle Rifle M4 at level 13 556 Icarus LMG M4 at level 18 M16 Assault Rifle 556 Icarus at level 13 FSS Hurricane SMG FTAC Recon at level 16 Bryson 890 Shotgun Bryson 800 at Level 16 S0-14 Battle Rifle EBR-14 at Level 12 SA-B 50 Marksman Rifle SP-R 208 at Level 13 LA-B 330 Sniper Rifle SA-B 50 at Level 16 SP-X 80 Sniper Rifle LA-B 330 at Level 17 Lachmann-556 Assault Rifle Lachmann-762 at level 13 LM-S Marksman Rifle Lachmann-762 at level 16 Lachmann Sub Submachine Gun Lachmann-556 at level 12 RAPP H Light Machine Gun Lachmann-556 at level 16 TAQ-V Battle Rifle TAQ-56 at Level 11 TAQ-M Marksman Rifle TAQ-56 at Level 20 Kastov-545 Assault Rifle Kastov-762 at Level 10 RPK LMG Kastov-762 at Level 16 Kastov-74U Assault Rifle Kastov-545 at Level 13 Vaznev-9K SMG Kastov-74U at Level 15 Minibak SMG Vaznev-9K at Level 14 X13 Auto Handgun X12 at Level 10 MX9 SMG STB 556 at level 13 HCR 56 LMG STB-556 at level 20

Note: Some Platforms don't have any weapon unlocks currently and as such, are comprised of just a single weapon.

These can still be levelled with their own attachments to unlock, but they do not unlock any additional weapons. They are as follows:

LMP Platform - MP7 (VEL 46) SMG

Sakin MG Platform - Sakin MG38 LMG

MRBA Platform - MCPR-300 Sniper Rifle

Bruen 890 Platform - P890 Handgun

Tactique Defense Platform - PDSW 528 SMG

Expedite Platform - Expedite 12 Shotgun

Sakin G Series Platform - .50 GS Handgun

RAAL Platform - RAAL MG LMG

Mark 2 Platform - Lockwood MK2 Marksman Rifle

Lockwood Sport Platform - Lockwood 300 Shotgun

Fennec Platform - Fennec 45 SMG

Basilisk 500 Platform - Basilisk Handgun

Signal Platform - Signal 50 Sniper Rifle

The LMP Platform with its only weapon - the MP7 (VEL 46).

If you're looking specific advice about what to unlock first, be sure to check out our best Modern Warfare 2 guns.