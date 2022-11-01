If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to unlock all weapons and Platforms in Modern Warfare 2

Explaining how Modern Warfare 2's new weapon progression works.
Guide by Josh Mckenna
Published on

Unlocking weapons in Modern Warfare 2 is different from past Call of Duty titles.

Alongside increasing a player level in multiplayer, many weapons are unlocked as part of skill tree-like 'Platforms'.

There's a bit of complexity to these new systems in Modern Warfare 2 however, and that's what this guide will delve into, explaining how to level up and unlock all weapons and their associated Platforms.

How to unlock weapons in Modern Warfare 2

First, we need to make a distinction between player level and weapon level, as well as explain Platforms and Receivers.

Every player has a player level, and every weapon has a weapon level.

Your player level increases as you earn XP by playing and completing multiplayer matches and challenges, unlocking new weapons, killstreaks, equipment and more.

The player level progression track.

Meanwhile, weapon levels are tied to individual weapons. When using a weapon in multiplayer matches, it will level up, unlocking additional weapons and attachments at various intervals.

The M4 at weapon level 20.

Whilst several weapons are unlocked by increasing your player level, many others are unlocked by levelling weapons as part of the new 'Platform and Receivers' system.

Platforms explained, and how progression works in Modern Warfare 2

Platforms and Receivers are part of a new weapon and attachment unlock system designed to cut down the grind for attachments per weapon.

Platforms are a family of weapons that share similar visual traits and attachment availability - these and their starting weapons become available at different player level thresholds.

Receivers are weapons within a Platform - these are unlocked by levelling other weapons within the same Platform.

Additionally, all weapons in a Platform have their own set of attachment unlocks acquired by increasing the weapon's level by using it in matches.

Since this new terminology is a bit confusing, using the M4 Platform - the first you'll have access to - as an example, here's a step-by-step process of how unlocking weapons within a Platform works:

  1. Reach player level 4 and unlock custom loadouts
  2. From the custom loadout weapon select screen, view the M4 Platform
  3. The M4 Platform contains four unlockable weapons: FTAC Recon, 556 Icarus, M16, and FSS Hurricane
  4. To unlock each of these, you have to use and level different weapons within the M4 Platform
  5. By levelling the M4 to levels 13 and 18, you'll unlock the FTAC Recon and 556 Icarus respectively
  6. Once they're unlocked, levelling the 556 Icarus to level 13 and FTAC Recon to level 16 will then subsequently unlock the M16 and FSS Hurricane respectively

This entire unlock process is visualised in-game via skill tree-esque tables, shown in the image below.

The M4 Platform and all its Receivers (weapons).

You can also zoom into each weapon's progression tracks by selecting each one to view all their attachment and Receiver unlocks as shown below.

The M4 progression track and its level 13 reward of the FTAC Recon Battle Rifle.

Bear in mind the exact unlock requirements and weapons and will differ slightly for other Platforms, but the general concept is the same.

As an additional note, if you're an owner of the Vault Edition of Modern Warfare 2, you'll have access to the FJX Cinder Weapon Vault, which instantly unlocks the M4 Platform and all its weapon and attachment unlocks.

The M4 (left) and 556 Icarus (right) from the FJX Cinder pack.

Weapon Vaults not only instantly unlock all the rewards from an entire weapons Platform, but also provide a unique, universal aesthetic and visual design that can be selected for all the weapons and their attachments.

As of launch, FJX Cinder is the only Weapon Vault available, but it's possible more will be added with each season.

All Modern Warfare 2 weapon, Platform unlocks by player level

Of the 51 weapons available in Modern Warfare 2 at launch, 28 are earned by increasing your player level, and the others are instead acquired through Platforms by increasing weapon levels.

RequirementWeapon and Platfom unlocks
Player Level 4M4 Assault Rifle
M4 Platform
Player Level 4MP7 (VEL 46) SMG
LMP Platform
Player Level 4Bryson 800 Shotgun
Bryson 800 Series Platform
Player Level 4Sakin MG LMG
Sakin MG Platform
Player Level 4EBR-14 Marksman Rifle
Ordnance Weapon Platform
Player Level 4MCPR-300 Sniper Rifle
MRBA Platform
Player Level 4P890 Handgun
Bruen 890 Platform
Player Level 4PILA Launcher
No Platform
Player Level 5PDSW 528 SMG
Tactique Defense Platform
Player Level 7SP-R 208 Marksman Rifle
Bryson Long Rifle Platform
Player Level 9Expedite 12 Shotgun
Expedite Platform
Player Level 13.50 GS Handgun
Sakin G Series Platform
Player Level 14STRELA-P Launcher
No Platform
Player Level 16Lachmann-762 Battle Rifle
Lachmann and Meer Platform
Player Level 17Combat Knife Secondary Melee
No Platform
Player Level 19TAQ-56 Assault Rifle
Tactique Verte Platform
Player Level 23Kastov 762 Assault Rifle
Kastovia Platform
Player Level 24JOKR Launcher
No Platform
Player Level 25RAAL MG LMG
RAAL Platform
Player Level 28Lockwood MK2 Marksman Rifle
Mark 2 Platform
Player Level 31X12 Handgun
XRK Platform
Player Level 32RPG-7 Launcher
No Platform
Player Level 36Lockwood 300 Shotgun
Lockwood Sport Platform
Player Level 37Riot Shield Primary Melee
No Platform
Player Level 38Fennec 45 SMG
Fennec Platform
Player Level 39Basilisk Handgun
Basilisk 500 Platform
Player Level 41STB 556 Assault Rifle
Bruen Bullpup Platform
Player Level 44Signal 50 Sniper Rifle
Signal Platform

Note: For the weapon unlocks listed with a level 4 requirement, they're first available to use and equip when custom loadouts are unlocked.

The Lachmann and Meer Platform.

All Modern Warfare 2 weapon unlocks by weapon level

As mentioned, many other weapons are unlocked by levelling weapons within Platforms.

Below is a list of all the weapons unlocked by increasing the level of weapons within the Platforms mentioned above:

WeaponWeapon Level Requirement
FTAC Recon Battle RifleM4 at level 13
556 Icarus LMGM4 at level 18
M16 Assault Rifle556 Icarus at level 13
FSS Hurricane SMGFTAC Recon at level 16
Bryson 890 ShotgunBryson 800 at Level 16
S0-14 Battle RifleEBR-14 at Level 12
SA-B 50 Marksman RifleSP-R 208 at Level 13
LA-B 330 Sniper RifleSA-B 50 at Level 16
SP-X 80 Sniper RifleLA-B 330 at Level 17
Lachmann-556 Assault RifleLachmann-762 at level 13
LM-S Marksman RifleLachmann-762 at level 16
Lachmann Sub Submachine GunLachmann-556 at level 12
RAPP H Light Machine GunLachmann-556 at level 16
TAQ-V Battle RifleTAQ-56 at Level 11
TAQ-M Marksman RifleTAQ-56 at Level 20
Kastov-545 Assault RifleKastov-762 at Level 10
RPK LMGKastov-762 at Level 16
Kastov-74U Assault RifleKastov-545 at Level 13
Vaznev-9K SMGKastov-74U at Level 15
Minibak SMGVaznev-9K at Level 14
X13 Auto HandgunX12 at Level 10
MX9 SMGSTB 556 at level 13
HCR 56 LMGSTB-556 at level 20

Note: Some Platforms don't have any weapon unlocks currently and as such, are comprised of just a single weapon.

These can still be levelled with their own attachments to unlock, but they do not unlock any additional weapons. They are as follows:

  • LMP Platform - MP7 (VEL 46) SMG
  • Sakin MG Platform - Sakin MG38 LMG
  • MRBA Platform - MCPR-300 Sniper Rifle
  • Bruen 890 Platform - P890 Handgun
  • Tactique Defense Platform - PDSW 528 SMG
  • Expedite Platform - Expedite 12 Shotgun
  • Sakin G Series Platform - .50 GS Handgun
  • RAAL Platform - RAAL MG LMG
  • Mark 2 Platform - Lockwood MK2 Marksman Rifle
  • Lockwood Sport Platform - Lockwood 300 Shotgun
  • Fennec Platform - Fennec 45 SMG
  • Basilisk 500 Platform - Basilisk Handgun
  • Signal Platform - Signal 50 Sniper Rifle
The LMP Platform with its only weapon - the MP7 (VEL 46).

If you're looking specific advice about what to unlock first, be sure to check out our best Modern Warfare 2 guns.

