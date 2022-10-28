Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2.0 Operators list and how to unlock them

Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 Operators are each unlocked in a different way. Some require you to complete challenges, while others are tied to the campiagn mode.

There are over two dozen Operators in total. In Modern Warfare 2, these are split across two teams called SPECGRU and KORTAC. You'll have access to some of them when first loading into Modern Warfare 2, but most will need to be unlocked by playing the game, or by purchasing seasonal Battle Passes.

Here's how to unlock all Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone Operators including Ghost, Soap and Price.

How to unlock all Operators

Each Operatorhas a slightly different unlock requirement. Some are as simple as completing a campiagn mode mission, while others will task you with completing challenges in multiplayer matches. Here's how to unlock all Operators, split into Modern Warfare 2's teams:

SPECGRU Operators

Operator How to unlock Ranger I Already available Chuy Complete "Cartel Protection" (Mission Six) in campaign mode. Gus Get five Assists in a single Multiplayer match. Zimo Get a kill with a secondary weapon. Kleo Get a kill with Lethal equipment. Nova Complete "Violence and Timing" (Mission 10) in campaign mode. Price Purchase Vault Edition. Farah Purchase Vault Edition. Ghost Purchase Vault Edition. Soap Purchase Vault Edition. Gromsko Complete 'Low Profile' Co-op mission. Reyes Complete "Prison Break" (Mission 14) in campaign mode. Luna Complete 'Defender: Mt. Zaya' Co-op mission. Zeus Unlocked on purchase of Season 1 Battle Pass CDL Male Home Unlocked on purchase of CDL / Call of Duty League Store pack CDL Female Home Unlocked on purchase of CDL / Call of Duty League Store pack

KORTAC Operators

Operator How to unlock Group I Already available Fender Get two kills with a launcher in a single Multiplayer match. König Execute a Finishing Move. Calisto Get five Headshot kills in a single Multiplayer match. Hutch Complete the 17th mission in campaign mode. Horangi Get five Kingslayer kills in a single Multiplayer match. Oni Pre-order exclusive. Roze Get a Point Blank kill. Zero Complete 'Denied Area' Co-op mission. Conor Get five Hipfire kills in a single multiplayer match. Aksel Get 20 kills in a single Multiplayer match. Stiletto Get two Revenge kills in a single Multiplayer match. CDL Male Away Unlocked on purchase of CDL / Call of Duty League Store pack CDL Female Away Unlocked on purchase of CDL / Call of Duty League Store pack

Here's how to unlock some of the Operators outside of the game itself - through seasons, promotions and special packs:

Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2 Season 1 Operators

There are three new Operators coming to Modern Warfare 2 as part of the Season 1 update. Zeus is the first, and can be seen as the main featured Operator in the image below. They will be unlockable via the Battle Pass that launches November 16th.

Next up is Klaus, whose appearence has yet to be fully revealed. All we know is that they are set to be added at some point during Season 1.

Finally, there's Gaz, who will also be added during Season 1. We don't know exacty when, but those who've played the Modern Warfare 2 Campiagn will no doubt be familiar with the character.

Zeus arrives alongside Season One.

How to unlock Messi, Pogba and Neymar Jr Operators

That's right, Paul Pogba, Leo Messi and Neymar Jr. are all set to be added to Modern Warfare 2 during Season 1. Each launches separately, and can be purchased from the in-game store as part of limited-time bundles. Here's the release dates for each:

Neymar Jr - Monday, November 21st 2022

Monday, November 21st 2022 Pogba - Friday, November 25th 2022

Friday, November 25th 2022 Messi - Tuesday, November 29th 2022

How to unlock Soap, Farah, Ghost and Price Operators

If you've loaded up Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer, you will notice that Farah, Soap, Price and Ghost are all available as Operators. There is a catch however, as you'll only have access to them if you have the Vault Edition of the game.

The Operators are included in the Red 141 Team Operator Pack. This is...pretty pricey, bundling a bunch of exclusive skins and Operators. It's possible that these Operators will be available for all players later down the line. But for now, buying the Vault Edition is the only way to get them.

How to unlock the Oni Operator

The Oni Operator is currently exclusive to those that pre-ordered Modern Warfare 2 on PlayStation platforms. In the past, these skins have been made available for all players some time after launch.

Whether that means Oni will arrive for others later - both for non-preorder players, as well as those on Xbox and PC - remains to be seen.

