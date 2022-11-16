MW2, Warzone 2.0 Season 1 Battle Pass skins and blueprints list

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 1 brings us a new battle pass.

There are all kinds of items available, and the headliners are Season 1 skins and Blueprints - both of which are plentiful.

Unlike the linear battle passes of previous Call of Duty games, Warzone 2.0 has you unlock rewards across a map using Battle Tokens. Though initially rather complicated, the system allows you to choose which rewards you want first - to a degree, at least - with this page outlining what's available and when.

This page lists all Season 1 skins and blueprints, helping you decide what to unlock first.

MW2, Warzone Season 1 Battle Pass skins

What follows is all Operators and skins you can unlock by progressing the Season 1 Battle Pass.

Every skin requires you to complete each sector they appear in - meaning you must unlock all four main rewards, with the skin being the bonus for that sector.

MW2, Warzone Season 1 blueprint unlocks list

What follows is all blueprints you can unlock by progressing the Season 1 Battle Pass.

These appear as both free, Battle Token and final rewards across a variety of sectors - all of which are listed below in an easy-to-read list, then in closer detail one-by-one.

MW2, Warzone Season 1 blueprints

Season 1 blueprint None Weapon Sector Myth Maker VEL 46 A0 Articulate Response .50 GS A0 Letter Opener Combat Knife A2 Bellicose Bryson 890 A3 Damysus X13 Auto A4 Ignition Baslisk A5 Hostile Takeover EBR-14 A5 BAS-P New weapon A6 Victus XMR New weapon A7 Jack of All P890 A8 Espionage Lachmann Sub A8 Send It LM-S A9 Hacksaw Fennec 45 A10 Vigilant Expedite 12 A11 Terminal Velocity Vaznev-9K A12 Body Count MCPR-300 A13 Chiron Kastov-74U A16 Closer Minibak A18 Tokoloshe BAS-P A20 Mortal's Bane M4 Victory Sector

Best of luck unlocking everything you need in Season 1!