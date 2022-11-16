If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

MW2, Warzone 2.0 Season 1 Battle Pass skins and blueprints list

What's on offer during Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0's first season.
Matthew Reynolds
Guide by Matthew Reynolds
Published on

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 1 brings us a new battle pass.

There are all kinds of items available, and the headliners are Season 1 skins and Blueprints - both of which are plentiful.

Unlike the linear battle passes of previous Call of Duty games, Warzone 2.0 has you unlock rewards across a map using Battle Tokens. Though initially rather complicated, the system allows you to choose which rewards you want first - to a degree, at least - with this page outlining what's available and when.

This page lists all Season 1 skins and blueprints, helping you decide what to unlock first.

MW2, Warzone Season 1 Battle Pass skins

What follows is all Operators and skins you can unlock by progressing the Season 1 Battle Pass.

Every skin requires you to complete each sector they appear in - meaning you must unlock all four main rewards, with the skin being the bonus for that sector.

Zeus (Operator) - Instant reward for purchasing Season 1 Battle Pass
Barrage (skin for Rangers I, sector A3)
Deluge (skin for Calisto, sector A4)
The Unseen (skin for Kortac Group I, sector A9)
Low Drag (skin for Reyes, sector A10)
Zero (skin for Zero, sector A11)
War Bull (skin for Gus, sector A16)
Payload (skin for Stiletto, sector A17)
Blackout (skin for Roze, sector A18)
Olympus King (skin for Zeus, as part of final unlocks in Victory Sector)

MW2, Warzone Season 1 blueprint unlocks list

What follows is all blueprints you can unlock by progressing the Season 1 Battle Pass.

These appear as both free, Battle Token and final rewards across a variety of sectors - all of which are listed below in an easy-to-read list, then in closer detail one-by-one.

MW2, Warzone Season 1 blueprints

Season 1 blueprintNoneWeaponSector
Myth Maker
VEL 46A0
Articulate Response
.50 GSA0
Letter Opener
Combat KnifeA2
Bellicose
Bryson 890A3
Damysus
X13 AutoA4
Ignition
BasliskA5
Hostile Takeover
EBR-14A5
BAS-P
New weaponA6
Victus XMR
New weaponA7
Jack of All
P890A8
Espionage
Lachmann SubA8
Send It
LM-SA9
Hacksaw
Fennec 45A10
Vigilant
Expedite 12A11
Terminal Velocity
Vaznev-9KA12
Body Count
MCPR-300A13
Chiron
Kastov-74UA16
Closer
MinibakA18
Tokoloshe
BAS-PA20
Mortal's Bane
M4Victory Sector

Best of luck unlocking everything you need in Season 1!

