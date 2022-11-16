MW2, Warzone 2.0 Season 1 Battle Pass skins and blueprints list

MW2, Warzone 2.0 Season 1 Battle Pass skins and blueprints listWhat's on offer during Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0's first season.
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 1 brings us a new battle pass.
There are all kinds of items available, and the headliners are Season 1 skins and Blueprints - both of which are plentiful.
Unlike the linear battle passes of previous Call of Duty games, Warzone 2.0 has you unlock rewards across a map using Battle Tokens. Though initially rather complicated, the system allows you to choose which rewards you want first - to a degree, at least - with this page outlining what's available and when.
This page lists all Season 1 skins and blueprints, helping you decide what to unlock first.
MW2, Warzone Season 1 Battle Pass skins
What follows is all Operators and skins you can unlock by progressing the Season 1 Battle Pass.
Every skin requires you to complete each sector they appear in - meaning you must unlock all four main rewards, with the skin being the bonus for that sector.Zeus (Operator) - Instant reward for purchasing Season 1 Battle Pass Barrage (skin for Rangers I, sector A3) Deluge (skin for Calisto, sector A4) The Unseen (skin for Kortac Group I, sector A9) Low Drag (skin for Reyes, sector A10) Zero (skin for Zero, sector A11) War Bull (skin for Gus, sector A16) Payload (skin for Stiletto, sector A17) Blackout (skin for Roze, sector A18) Olympus King (skin for Zeus, as part of final unlocks in Victory Sector)
MW2, Warzone Season 1 blueprint unlocks list
What follows is all blueprints you can unlock by progressing the Season 1 Battle Pass.
These appear as both free, Battle Token and final rewards across a variety of sectors - all of which are listed below in an easy-to-read list, then in closer detail one-by-one.
MW2, Warzone Season 1 blueprints
|Season 1 blueprint
|None
|Weapon
|Sector
|Myth Maker
|VEL 46
|A0
|Articulate Response
|.50 GS
|A0
|Letter Opener
|Combat Knife
|A2
|Bellicose
|Bryson 890
|A3
|Damysus
|X13 Auto
|A4
|Ignition
|Baslisk
|A5
|Hostile Takeover
|EBR-14
|A5
|BAS-P
|New weapon
|A6
|Victus XMR
|New weapon
|A7
|Jack of All
|P890
|A8
|Espionage
|Lachmann Sub
|A8
|Send It
|LM-S
|A9
|Hacksaw
|Fennec 45
|A10
|Vigilant
|Expedite 12
|A11
|Terminal Velocity
|Vaznev-9K
|A12
|Body Count
|MCPR-300
|A13
|Chiron
|Kastov-74U
|A16
|Closer
|Minibak
|A18
|Tokoloshe
|BAS-P
|A20
|Mortal's Bane
|M4
|Victory Sector
Best of luck unlocking everything you need in Season 1!