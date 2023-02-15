MW2, Warzone 2.0 Season 2 Battle Pass skins and blueprints list
What’s in the Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0’s second season battle pass.
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 2 has brought us a new battle pass.
While there are a variety of items available, the headlines are the Season 2 skins and blueprints.
Season 2 has kept the new method for unlocking Battle Pass rewards introduced in Warzone 2.0 Season 1. This sees you using Battle Token to choose which rewards you wish to unlock from the Battle Pass, with each page outlining what’s available and when.
This page lists all of the Season 2 skins and blueprints to help you decide what you’d like to unlock first.
On this page:
MW2, Warzone Season 2 Battle Pass skins
Below you’ll find all of the Operators and skins you can unlock by progressing through the Season 2 Battle Pass.
Each skin requires you to complete each sector they appear in - meaning you must unlock all four main rewards before receiving the skin as a bonus for that sector.
Ronin (Operator) - Instant reward for purchasing Season 2 Battle Pass
Fusillade (skin for Chuy, B2)
Expedition (skin for König, B3)
Gozen (skin for Kleo, B8)
Vengeful Dragon (skin for Hutch, B9)
Sheathed Blade (skin for Roze, B10)
Return Fire (skin for Conor, B15)
Ruthless Pursuit (skin for Nova, B16)
Vanquisher (skin for Fender, B20)
The Peak (skin for Ronin, as part of the final unlocks in the Victory Sector)
MW2, Warzone Season 2 blueprint unlocks list
What follows are all of the blueprints you can unlock by progressing through the Season 2 Battle Pass.
The below appear as both free, Battle Token and final rewards across a variety of sectors - all of which are listed below.
MW2, Warzone Season 2 blueprints
|Season 2 Blueprint
|Weapon
|Sector
|Corporeal State
|SO-14
|B0
|Watchful
|M4
|B0
|Warrior's Will
|Lachmann-556
|B1
|Beyond All
|P890
|B2
|Battle Rhythm
|MX9
|B3
|KV Broadside
|New Weapon
|B4
|Sundered Peace
|RAAL MG
|B5
|Drawn Blade
|SA-B 50
|B6
|Haste
|Lockwood 300
|B7
|Serene Resolve
|Expedite 12
|B9
|Intent and Impact
|Victus XMR
|B10
|ISO Hemlock
|New Weapon
|B11
|Unbroken Action
Pro Weapon
|TAQ-56
|B12
|Dual Kodachis
|New Weapon
|B13
|Blistering Iron
Pro Weapon
|Kastov-74U
|B13
|Ten Million
Pro Weapon
|KV Broadside
|B14
|Dread Bringer
|PDSW 528
|B16
|Might and Virtue
|SO-14
|B17
|Fluid Maneuvers
|Signal 50
|B18
|The Answer
|ISO Hemlock
|B19
|Nullify
|Chimera
|B20
|Unchained Fury
Pro Weapon
|ISO Hemlock
|Victory Sector
Good luck unlocking everything you desire in Season 2!