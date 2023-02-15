MW2, Warzone 2.0 Season 2 Battle Pass skins and blueprints list

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 2 has brought us a new battle pass.

While there are a variety of items available, the headlines are the Season 2 skins and blueprints.

Season 2 has kept the new method for unlocking Battle Pass rewards introduced in Warzone 2.0 Season 1. This sees you using Battle Token to choose which rewards you wish to unlock from the Battle Pass, with each page outlining what’s available and when.

This page lists all of the Season 2 skins and blueprints to help you decide what you’d like to unlock first.

