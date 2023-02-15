If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

MW2, Warzone 2.0 Season 2 Battle Pass skins and blueprints list

What’s in the Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0’s second season battle pass.

Guide by Lottie Lynn Guides Editor
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 2 has brought us a new battle pass.

While there are a variety of items available, the headlines are the Season 2 skins and blueprints.

Season 2 has kept the new method for unlocking Battle Pass rewards introduced in Warzone 2.0 Season 1. This sees you using Battle Token to choose which rewards you wish to unlock from the Battle Pass, with each page outlining what’s available and when.

This page lists all of the Season 2 skins and blueprints to help you decide what you’d like to unlock first.

MW2, Warzone Season 2 Battle Pass skins

Below you’ll find all of the Operators and skins you can unlock by progressing through the Season 2 Battle Pass.

Each skin requires you to complete each sector they appear in - meaning you must unlock all four main rewards before receiving the skin as a bonus for that sector.

Ronin (Operator) - Instant reward for purchasing Season 2 Battle Pass

Fusillade (skin for Chuy, B2)

Expedition (skin for König, B3)

Gozen (skin for Kleo, B8)

Vengeful Dragon (skin for Hutch, B9)

Sheathed Blade (skin for Roze, B10)

Return Fire (skin for Conor, B15)

Ruthless Pursuit (skin for Nova, B16)

Vanquisher (skin for Fender, B20)

The Peak (skin for Ronin, as part of the final unlocks in the Victory Sector)

MW2, Warzone Season 2 blueprint unlocks list

What follows are all of the blueprints you can unlock by progressing through the Season 2 Battle Pass.

The below appear as both free, Battle Token and final rewards across a variety of sectors - all of which are listed below.

MW2, Warzone Season 2 blueprints

Season 2 BlueprintWeaponSector
Corporeal State
SO-14B0
Watchful
M4B0
Warrior's Will
Lachmann-556B1
Beyond All
P890B2
Battle Rhythm
MX9B3
KV Broadside
New WeaponB4
Sundered Peace
RAAL MGB5
Drawn Blade
SA-B 50B6
Haste
Lockwood 300B7
Serene Resolve
Expedite 12B9
Intent and Impact
Victus XMRB10
ISO Hemlock
New WeaponB11
Unbroken Action
Pro Weapon
TAQ-56 B12
Dual Kodachis
New WeaponB13
Blistering Iron
Pro Weapon
Kastov-74UB13
Ten Million
Pro Weapon
KV BroadsideB14
Dread Bringer
PDSW 528B16
Might and Virtue
SO-14B17
Fluid Maneuvers
Signal 50B18
The Answer
ISO HemlockB19
Nullify
ChimeraB20
Unchained Fury
Pro Weapon
ISO HemlockVictory Sector

Good luck unlocking everything you desire in Season 2!

