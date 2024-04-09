Activision bans further 27,000 Call of Duty accounts for cheating

Over 27,000 Call of Duty accounts were banned over the weekend for cheating across Warzone and Modern Warfare 3, according to Activision.

Upgraded detection systems of the Ricochet anti-cheat system are behind this wave of bans, with further security updates to come.

The news follows the recent release of Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 Season 3, which features various additions and the return of Rebirth Island.

Call of Duty social media account Charlie Intel shared the full statement from Team Ricochet: "#TeamRICOCHET identified and banned over 27,000 accounts over the weekend through a series of upgraded detection systems. The team is progressing on a new set of security updates and anticipates more ban waves to come."

Statement from Team RICOCHET:



Statement from Team RICOCHET:



"#TeamRICOCHET identified and banned over 27,000 accounts over the weekend through a series of upgraded detection systems. The team is… pic.twitter.com/PPMXbsuEH7 — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) April 8, 2024

The Ricochet system has seen a number of updates since its inception in 2021.

For instance, in August last year the system was updated to alert players in real time if a cheater is removed from the game, with a kill feed notification.

Since January this year, the system can detect if mouse and keyboard players activate aim assist - and will shut down accordingly.

The third season of Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 adds six new multiplayer maps - including fan favourite Rebirth Island - as well as a new season of Ranked Play, new Zombies missions, and more.

It'll also receive a parkour-based map named G3T_H1GH, as well as Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong skins, according to dataminers.