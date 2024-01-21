If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Raven Software apologises for "the disruption" caused by Warzone's Season 1 Reloaded launch

"We - as devs - love this game and apologise for the disruption that resulted from these events."

Vikki Blake
Call of Duty Warzone developer Raven Software has apologised for "the disruption" caused by Warzone's Season 1 Reloaded launch.

After players began peppering the game's social media channels with reports of bugs and glitches – including one which kicked up an error whenever players tried to access the menu – Raven said that "conflict between live player data and our servers" was causing problems, and the team "rallied" to "get these issues resolved as swiftly as possible".

Warzone Tutorial Video | Call of Duty: Warzone.

"We’ve been laying the groundwork for the return of some fan-favourite features in upcoming seasons, which has required a degree of preemptive setup in our live environment," Raven explained on X/Twitter.

"[18th January's] update shipped with some of that work, and we unfortunately encountered a conflict between live player data and our servers. Our teams were made immediately aware of the issues and began investigating shortly after the update went live. We rallied studio teams from around the world to get these issues resolved as swiftly as possible.

"We - as devs - love this game and apologise for the disruption that resulted from these events," the statement continued. "Please know that we hold ourselves to a high standard and [these] issues did not align with that."

The team suggests that anyone still experiencing issues should "swap out their current Perk Packages" or, if that doesn't work, delete and remake them from scratch.

In other Warzone news, Raven Software recently explained its decision to reduce lobby sizes from 150 to 100 players, stating it will ensure a good gameplay balance.

"Our top priority is creating an optimal and fun experience for all of our players based on critical metrics," Raven said at the time.

